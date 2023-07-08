John Deere Classic: Cameron Young soars into lead as he targets first pro career win

Cameron Young fired a seven-under-par 64 on Friday to vault into the lead at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Young improved upon Thursday's stellar 65 to get to 13-under 129, two strokes ahead of Adam Schenk, Brendon Todd and South Africa's Garrick Higgo.

As the current No 19 in the world, Young is the highest-ranked player in the field at a tournament most elite players are skipping to focus on the upcoming Open Championship. But the John Deere Classic also has a reputation for crowning young, first-time PGA Tour winners, and Young would fit that bill.

The 26-year-old was PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season, when he finished runner-up at five events, including The Open at St Andrews. But Young is still looking for his first win on tour.

Leader Cameron Young watches his putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic

"There's a lot of golf left, and there's a lot of people that are three and four shots behind me, and that can go away really quick," Young said. "There's just nothing that I can take for granted in that respect. It's a golf course that is very scoreable when you are in control, but if you play it kind of loosely, it's not that easy either."

Schenk and Higgo carded rounds of 66 and Todd had a 65 Friday.

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg, who has made the cut in three straight PGA Tour events since turning pro last month, is in his best position yet to contend.

Like Young, Aberg carded a 64 on Friday and is tied for fifth at 10 under, along with Denny McCarthy (64) and William Mouw (66).

