US Women's Open: Charley Hull hails 'aggressive' mindset after runner-up finish at Pebble Beach

Charley Hull was pleased to see hard work pay off after bouncing back from successive missed cuts to secure a runner-up finish at the US Women’s Open.

Hull produced a stunning six-under 66 on the final day at Pebble Beach to jump into a share of second spot with South Korea's Jiyai Shin, three strokes behind Allisen Corpuz, with the result equalling her highest-ever finish in a major.

The 27-year-old mixed an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys to produce the lowest score of the day and get within a shot of the lowest final round in US Women's Open history, with her attacking style of golf helping her move up the leaderboard.

Charley Hull equalled the best finish of her major career after a runner-up finish at the US Women's Open

"I'm quite an aggressive person when it comes to life," Hull explained. "I just feel like I'm quite aggressive on the golf course. I like to go for pins. At the end of the day it's just a game, and might as well make it fun. If you want something, I'll go and get it. That's kind of my mentality.

"Just make as many birdies as I can because at the end of the day I'm chasing it down, so it's quite fun. I quite enjoy chasing someone because you got to make birdies and you got to make a move up that leaderboard. That was pretty much my mindset."

Hull set the initial clubhouse target after an impressive final round

Hull claimed her second LPGA Tour title at the Volunteers of America last October and made a strong start to her 2023 campaign, with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions one six top-25 finishes in her first seven starts.

The Englishwoman made an early exit at the Meijer LPGA Classic last month and then missed the cut by eight shots at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship a week later, posting rounds of 79 and 76, leading to her working with her coach ahead of the third women's major of the year.

"I've been working hard on my swing last week when I was at home, so I feel really confident and just carrying on working on that," Hull said. "I can't wait for the Evian Championship now.

"I've been hitting it really well since last year when I won in Texas [Volunteers of America Classic], and then haven't really been working on my swing too much. It kind of got out over the last few weeks when I missed the cut, so just working on taking it back a bit more close, a bit more around my body, and when I come down stay in my tilts."

Hull now travels back to the UK to compete in the Aramco Team Series event in London, live on Friday, before turning attention to the final two women's major of the year. The Amundi Evian Championship takes place from July 27-30, before the AIG Women's Open heads to Walton Heath from August 10-13.