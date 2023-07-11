The Open: R&A announce Royal Birkdale will return as host of The 154th Open in 2026

Royal Birkdale has hosted The Open on 10 occasions

The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026, the R&A has announced.

The iconic course has hosted the event on 10 occasions, most recently in 2017 when Jordan Spieth came through a thrilling final round to lift the Claret Jug for the first time.

Spieth joined a celebrated roll of Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale, including Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O'Meara and Padraig Harrington.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, "Royal Birkdale is a world-class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world's best men's professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug."

More to follow...