The Open: R&A announce Royal Birkdale will return as host of The 154th Open in 2026
Last Updated: 11/07/23 11:11am
The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026, the R&A has announced.
The iconic course has hosted the event on 10 occasions, most recently in 2017 when Jordan Spieth came through a thrilling final round to lift the Claret Jug for the first time.
Spieth joined a celebrated roll of Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale, including Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O'Meara and Padraig Harrington.
Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, "Royal Birkdale is a world-class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world's best men's professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug."
More to follow...