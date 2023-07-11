The Open: R&A announce Royal Birkdale will return as host of The 154th Open in 2026

Royal Birkdale has hosted The Open on 10 occasions

The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026, the R&A has announced.

The iconic course has hosted the event on 10 occasions, most recently in 2017 when Jordan Spieth came through a thrilling final round to lift the Claret Jug for the first time.

Spieth joined a celebrated roll of Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale, including Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O'Meara and Padraig Harrington.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: "Royal Birkdale is a world-class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world's best men's professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug.

"It has produced many memorable moments that are woven into the story of this historic Championship, including a dramatic final round in 2017 when Spieth won for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at Jordan Spieth's final round at the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale. Look back at Jordan Spieth's final round at the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale.

"We look forward to another special occasion in three years and it will be fascinating to see which player will emerge to join a list of renowned Champion Golfers to have won at Royal Birkdale."

Andrew Maxwell, Captain of Royal Birkdale and Chairman of the Championship Committee, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to have been chosen as the host venue for The Open in 2026. We look forward to welcoming the world's best golfers to our magnificent course and providing them with a true test of links golf."

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, added: "The Open is one of the sporting world's crown jewels and to have the opportunity to play host to it not just once - but twice in three years - is an incredible achievement for our area."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The waiting is almost over for the final men’s major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf. The waiting is almost over for the final men’s major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf.

Past storylines at Royal Birkdale

Thomson won the first and last of his five Open victories at the course in 1954 and 1965, while Palmer enjoyed the first of back-to-back Open wins there in 1961 and Trevino claimed victory in 1971.

Miller won in 1976 and Tom Watson earned the last of his five Open victories there in 1983, then Baker-Finch secured his maiden major win in the 1991 contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the best shots Tiger Woods has ever produced in his impressive career at The Open Take a look back at the best shots Tiger Woods has ever produced in his impressive career at The Open

O'Meara won a second major title of the year after coming through a play-off in 1998, before Harrington became the first winner at Royal Birkdale outside of the USA and Australia when he lifted the Claret Jug for a second successive year in 2008.

Spieth is the most recent winner there after a thrilling final day in 2017, where he took a three-shot lead into the final round before recovering from falling behind with five holes remaining to play the next four holes in five under and secure a remarkable victory.

The Open Live Live on

Where else will hold The Open in the future?

Royal Liverpool in Hoylake hosts the 2023 contest, the first time the venue has held The Open since 2014, before Royal Troon on the Scottish coast holds the 2024 contest.

Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland is the venue for the 2025 event, having returned to the Open roster for the first time in 68 years for Shane Lowry's 2019 win, with Royal Birkdale now the confirmed course for 2026.

Watch The 151st Open this month live on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.