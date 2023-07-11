The 151st Open: Who is in the field and who needs to qualify for Royal Liverpool at the Scottish Open?

The field is almost set for the final men's major of the year, but who has already qualified for The 151st Open and who is yet to secure their invite to Royal Liverpool?

There are 153 players - as of July 11 - already confirmed to tee it up in Hoylake from July 20-23, exclusively live on Sky Sports, with the final three places up for grabs this week at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Eight of the world's top 10 are in action in Scotland for the co-sanctioned event, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, in-form Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele, while all of those involved from inside the world's top 50 are already secured a place in next week's field.

The top three players not already exempt at The Renaissance Club - providing they make the cut - will secure a last-minute invite to Hoylake, with PGA Tour regulars, major stalwarts, and Ryder Cup hopefuls among those looking to earn a late spot at The Open.

World No 53 Cam Davis is the highest-ranked player in action yet to be guaranteed a spot at The Open, although the Presidents Cup player is currently first reserve and is likely to end up featuring next week.

Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes are the next highest-ranked players currently missing out, while England's Aaron Rai will need to build on his impressive form on the PGA Tour, at the event he won in 2020, if he's to play in The Open.

Aaron Rai is looking to earn a third consecutive appearance at The Open

English pair Ben Taylor and Harry Hall - both PGA Tour players - are also looking to earn their spot along with compatriot Callum Tarren, who was in contention at the PGA Championship earlier this year.

Eddie Pepperell, who posted a top-five finish at The Open in 2018, former major champion Jimmy Walker and China's Haotong Li - who carded a final-round 63 during the final round at Royal Birkdale in 2017, are all trying to qualify.

This week's event has a huge amount of Ryder Cup qualification points on offer, ahead of the biennial contest taking place in Rome this September, with Team Europe captain Luke Donald and vice-captain Edoardo Molinari also in the field as they look at potential candidates.

Luke Donald will be hoping to lead Europe to victory on home soil this September, live on Sky Sports

One player likely to draw interest this week is Swedish star Ludvig Aberg, who has impressed on the PGA Tour since turning professional last month and enhanced his hopes of a Ryder Cup rookie appearance with a tied-fourth finish at the John Deere Classic last week.

Tom McKibbin, the Northern Irishman from the same town as McIlroy who claimed a breakthrough victory at the Porsche European Open last month, is among this season's winners on the DP World Tour yet to earn a place at The Open.

Scandinavian Mixed winner Dale Whitnell, Soudal Open champion Simon Forsstrom and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins have all won on the DP World Tour in 2023 but are not in the field for The Open, along with Matthew Baldwin and Nick Bachem.

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, who has a runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship among three top-10s this year, is the highest-ranked player in the DP World Tour rankings (20th) not yet in next week's field.

Nicolai Hojgaard is looking to join twin brother Rasmus in playing at The Open, while Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and David Law are the Scottish contingent looking to impress on home soil and earn a major spot.

After Davis, the next two players on the reserve list for The Open - should there be any withdrawals - are Canada's Adam Hadwin and 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar, who are both not featuring in Scotland this week.

Watch the Genesis Scottish Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 12.30pm. The Open is then live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf.