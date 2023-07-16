Who has qualified for The 151st Open? Full field for final men's major of 2023 at Royal Liverpool
The field is set for the final men's major of the year, but who will feature in The 151st Open and who failed to qualify to be involved at Royal Liverpool?
Cameron Smith returns as defending champion after last year's victory at St Andrews, while Rory McIlroy - winner of the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday - has another opportunity to end his major drought at the venue where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.
Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible 2023 and Jon Rahm targets a second major victory of the season, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka is among the other players hoping to impress in Hoylake.
The final three qualification spots were confirmed at the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, with Byeong Hun An, David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard completing the 156-man line-up for this week's major.
An and Lingmerth finished tied-third with Scheffler, five strokes behind McIlroy, while Hojgaard joins his twin brother Rasmus in the field after claiming a share of sixth at The Renaissance Club.
Who is in The Open field?
Correct as of July 16; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateur
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
Abraham Ancer (Mex)
Adrai Arnaus (Esp)
Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)
Kyle Barker (Rsa)
Haydn Barron (Aus)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Alexander Bjork (Swe)
Richard Bland (Eng)
Dan Bradbury (Eng)
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo (Esp)
Alejandro Canizares (Esp)
Laurie Canter (Eng)
Patrick Cantlay
Tiger Christensen (Ger) (x)
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke (NIrl)
Corey Conners (Can)
Harrison Crowe (Aus) (x)
John Daly
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Ernie Els (Rsa)
Nacho Elvira (Esp)
Harris English
Oliver Farr (Wal)
Ewen Ferguson (Sco)
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg) (x)
Tony Finau
Zack Fischer
Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace (Rsa)
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Senungsu Han
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Irl)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert (Aus
Kazuki Higa (Jpn)
Daniel Hillier (Aus)
Kensei Hirata (Jpn)
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)
Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan (Eng)
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Kyungnam Kang (Kor)
Taichi Kho (Hgk)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Bio Kim (Kor)
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) (x)
Romain Langasque (Fra)
Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
David Lingmerth (Swe)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
KH Lee (Kor)
Hurly Long (Ger)
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Joost Luiten (Ned)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Alex Maguire (Irl) (x)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Connor McKinney (Aus)
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
David Micheluzzi (Aus)
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Keita Nakajima (Jpn)
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
Adrian Otaegui (Esp)
Yannik Paul (Ger)
Marco Penge (Eng)
Victor Perez (Fra)
Thomas Pieters (Bel
JT Poston
Seamus Power (Irl)
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Richie Ramsay (Sco)
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Graeme Robertson (Sco)
Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng)
Martin Rohwer (Rsa)
Justin Rose (Eng)
Antoine Rozner (Fra)
Kalle Samooja (Fin)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)
Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
Callum Shinkwin (Eng)
Marcel Siem (Ger)
Jordan Smith (Eng)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Travis Smyth (Aus)
Matthew Southgate (Eng)
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Henrik Stenson (Swe)
Michael Stewart (Sco)
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Ockie Strydom (Rsa)
Connor Syme (Sco)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki (Fin)
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Marc Warren (Sco)
Gunner Wiebe
Danny Willett (Eng)
Oliver Wilson (Eng)
Gary Woodland
Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)
Cameron Young
Who qualified but isn't playing?
Past champions not playing (winning year in brackets): Ben Curtis (2003), David Duval (2001), Todd Hamilton (2004), Paul Lawrie (Sco) (1999), Justin Leonard (1997), Tiger Woods (2000, 2005 and 2006)
Qualified players unable to compete: Michael Hendry (Nzl), Will Zalatoris
