Who has qualified for The 151st Open? Full field for final men's major of 2023 at Royal Liverpool

The field is set for the final men's major of the year, but who will feature in The 151st Open and who failed to qualify to be involved at Royal Liverpool?

Cameron Smith returns as defending champion after last year's victory at St Andrews, while Rory McIlroy - winner of the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday - has another opportunity to end his major drought at the venue where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible 2023 and Jon Rahm targets a second major victory of the season, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka is among the other players hoping to impress in Hoylake.

The final three qualification spots were confirmed at the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, with Byeong Hun An, David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard completing the 156-man line-up for this week's major.

An and Lingmerth finished tied-third with Scheffler, five strokes behind McIlroy, while Hojgaard joins his twin brother Rasmus in the field after claiming a share of sixth at The Renaissance Club.

Who is in The Open field?

Correct as of July 16; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateur

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Adrai Arnaus (Esp)

Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)

Kyle Barker (Rsa)

Haydn Barron (Aus)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Alexander Bjork (Swe)

Richard Bland (Eng)

Dan Bradbury (Eng)

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo (Esp)

Alejandro Canizares (Esp)

Laurie Canter (Eng)

Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Christensen (Ger) (x)

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke (NIrl)

Corey Conners (Can)

Harrison Crowe (Aus) (x)

John Daly

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Will Bryson DeChambeau add to his major tally?

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Ernie Els (Rsa)

Nacho Elvira (Esp)

Harris English

Oliver Farr (Wal)

Ewen Ferguson (Sco)

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg) (x)

Tony Finau

Zack Fischer

Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace (Rsa)

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Senungsu Han

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Irl)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert (Aus

Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

Daniel Hillier (Aus)

Kensei Hirata (Jpn)

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)

Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matthew Jordan (Eng)

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Kyungnam Kang (Kor)

Taichi Kho (Hgk)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Bio Kim (Kor)

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) (x)

Romain Langasque (Fra)

Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

David Lingmerth (Swe)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

KH Lee (Kor)

Hurly Long (Ger)

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Joost Luiten (Ned)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Alex Maguire (Irl) (x)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Connor McKinney (Aus)

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

David Micheluzzi (Aus)

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

Yannik Paul (Ger)

Marco Penge (Eng)

Victor Perez (Fra)

Thomas Pieters (Bel

JT Poston

Seamus Power (Irl)

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Richie Ramsay (Sco)

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Graeme Robertson (Sco)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng)

Martin Rohwer (Rsa)

Justin Rose (Eng)

Antoine Rozner (Fra)

Kalle Samooja (Fin)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

Marcel Siem (Ger)

Jordan Smith (Eng)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Travis Smyth (Aus)

Matthew Southgate (Eng)

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson (Swe)

Michael Stewart (Sco)

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Ockie Strydom (Rsa)

Connor Syme (Sco)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Marc Warren (Sco)

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett (Eng)

Oliver Wilson (Eng)

Gary Woodland

Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)

Cameron Young

Who qualified but isn't playing?

Past champions not playing (winning year in brackets): Ben Curtis (2003), David Duval (2001), Todd Hamilton (2004), Paul Lawrie (Sco) (1999), Justin Leonard (1997), Tiger Woods (2000, 2005 and 2006)

Qualified players unable to compete: Michael Hendry (Nzl), Will Zalatoris

When is The Open live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock coverage from The Open, live from July 20-23, with 80 hours of live programming across the tournament week and a host of extra programming available to enjoy.

Wall-to-wall coverage will begin from 6.30am for the first two tournament days on Thursday July 20 and Friday July 21, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6.35am, with the action live until 9pm for each of the opening two rounds.

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button as 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more, while the same offering stars from 8am for Sunday's final round.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.