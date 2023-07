England's Daniel Brown two shots off lead at PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship; Lucas Glover leads

Four-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover leads the pack after the second day of the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky with Englishman Daniel Brown in second, two strokes behind the lead.

Glover continued his hot run of form which resulted in his 10th consecutive round in the 60s as he shot a four under par for 68 on Friday at Keene Trace.

"Uncharacteristically drove it very poorly," Glover said after the day's play.

"I just didn't hit enough fairways to hit the ball close and take it low again. Happy the way I finished and happy the way I rolled it, just not many of them were very close today."

England's Daniel Brown sits two shots off the lead after the second day of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

The 43-year-old hit five birdies and just the one bogey to leave him 13 under par.

Brown, 28, also hit a 68 with six birdies and two bogeys as he hopes to earn a PGA Tour card by winning the tournament.

"I'll try and stay as calm as I can until back nine Sunday, hopefully, and we've got a chance, fingers crossed," Brown said after the day's play.

Tied in second with Brown on 11 under par are American Adam Long and Swedish player Vincent Norman.

Four more players are one stroke behind, tied in fifth place, in the shape of Americans Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour, South Africans Louis de Jager and Jayden Schaper, and Frenchman Adrien Saddier.