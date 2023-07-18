The Open: Scottie Scheffler hits back at putting critics ahead of latest major bid at Royal Liverpool
Scottie Scheffler has won twice on the PGA Tour in 2023 but has struggled on the greens in recent months; World No 1 is looking to register a second major title this week at The Open - watch live on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford at Royal Liverpool
Last Updated: 18/07/23 4:23pm
Scottie Scheffler insists his putting performances aren’t as bad as the statistics suggest and believes he is close to seeing an improvement on the greens ahead of The Open.
Scheffler has been remarkably consistent on the PGA Tour in recent months, finishing no worse than 12th in his last 19 starts and on a run of seven consecutive top-fives, although is without a win since his impressive victory at The Players in March.
The world No 1 tops the season-long stats in strokes gained from tee to green but sits 137th in the putting standings, with Scheffler trying to avoid any criticism he gets about his performance on the greens.
- The 151st Open: Essential reading | Latest build-up from Royal Liverpool
- When is The Open live on Sky Sports? Key TV times
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
"I think that most of what has to happen is something has to be created into a story, and for a while, it didn't really seem like there was much of a story behind the way I play golf," Scheffler said.
"I think I was viewed as probably a touch boring and didn't really show much emotion and whatever else you could think of.
The Open Live
July 20, 2023, 6:30am
Live on
"I think I had back-to-back tournaments that I could have won where I putted poorly, and all of a sudden it became this thing where like I'll watch highlights of my round. Even the announcers, any time you step over the putt it's like, well, this is the part of the game he struggles with.
"If you say it every time and you guys see me miss a 12-footer it's like, oh, there it is, he's struggling again. It's one of those deals where I don't pay attention to it. The things that I'm working on right now I feel very excited about. I'm hitting a lot of good putts.
"Pretty soon, a lot of those good putts will start falling in the middle of the hole instead of dodging around the side of it. I have a lot of faith in what I'm working on right now, and I'm hoping to see some results soon."
What to watch on Sky Sports this week
The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf
Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket
Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League
Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1
F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix
World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
McIlroy 'one of the leaders' for PGA Tour
Scheffler finished joint runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship and was third at the US Open behind Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy, who could leapfrog him at the top of the world rankings with a strong performance at Royal Liverpool.
McIlroy elected against having a press conference ahead of The Open, just like the previous week prior to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, with Scheffler impressed with the Northern Irishman's performance as the unofficial spokesman for the sport during a turbulent period.
"I think he [McIlroy] has done a good job," Scheffler added. "I think you have certain guys that like to be in that position and then other guys that like to avoid that kind of stuff.
"I'm glad that Rory seemed to be one of those guys that enjoyed it and put himself right in kind of the forefront of it. I wouldn't say that's necessarily my style. It matters to me, but I also like coming out here and competing and that's my main focus typically.
"Not that focusing on the mergers is a bad thing. We need people to be there, and Rory has done a great job and is kind of one of the leaders for our Tour. There's a number of other players that have stepped up, as well.
"We're all trying to do our best to help improve the PGA Tour. It's just some people I would say would do more of it sitting here versus behind the scenes, and that's just how people want to go about their business."
Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.