The Open 2023: Qualifier Matthew Jordan aims to make home advantage count at Royal Liverpool

Hoylake native Matthew Jordan will hope to make his knowledge of his home course count at this year's Open

When Old Tom Morris won four of the first eight editions of The Open, it would perhaps be fair to surmise that maybe – just maybe – his intimate knowledge of the foibles of Prestwick Golf Club from his time as the club professional there played into his hands.

The fact the world's oldest golf major has rotated venues since first being played at St Andrews in 1873 means that sort of home advantage rarely comes into the equation now, yet the location of the 151st edition has led to things falling into place perfectly for one player.

Matthew Jordan is one of the lesser-heralded of the 156 competitors in the field at Royal Liverpool but could rightly claim to know this course better than any of them, even with the new par-three 17th hole which has proven divisive among the golfing community.

The 27-year-old Hoylake native has played these links since the age of seven and secured his place at The Open by finishing second in the final qualifier just up the coast at West Lancashire two weeks ago. As far as he is concerned though, his local knowledge may not make much difference anyway.

"Actually, this is the first time I've been here for a couple of weeks, so I haven't seen [the course]," Jordan said. "From what I can remember, because we had a dry spell, I remember the rough actually being a bit sparse, which obviously isn't the best thing - and then if it rains, then it could soften up.

"Again, I'm kind of intrigued myself to get out there and see exactly what it's like, but compared to previous Opens, I remember in '14 I think it was soft and the scoring was really good, and then in '06 it was completely burnt out.

"So, I have seen that kind of side of it. I think we're just hoping that it does firm out a bit and there is a bit of wind, so it can offer good scores and bad scores.

"I'm just looking at certain spots that you can hit it in terms of like I want to see where the rough is in certain places. I'm not going to reveal where because I don't want to give away too many tips."

"I'm just looking at certain spots that you can hit it in terms of like I want to see where the rough is in certain places. I'm not going to reveal where because I don't want to give away too many tips."

Jordan has tamed Royal Liverpool enough times to win the club championship on multiple occasions, although he plays down that achievement by saying: "I think people like my dad were playing in that, so it wasn't too tough to win."

Even so, he has some notable achievements on his golfing CV. He was a member of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team in 2017, the same year which he won the St Andrews Trophy, and claimed another prestigious amateur prize in the Lytham Trophy the following year.

In Open qualifying, the member of the second-tier European Challenge Tour finished ahead of former major winners Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia after shooting a 10-under-par two-round total of 134 and made the cut at last week's Genesis Scottish Open where he finished 77th.

One of the most memorable moments of his career to date though will undoubtedly come at 6.35am on Thursday morning, when he, Richie Ramsay and Branden Grace become the first group to step out onto the course to begin this year's Open - with Jordan having the honour of hitting the first shot off the tee.

"It's an amazing honour," Jordan said. "I'm sure the first tee, no matter what was going to be special, but obviously to have this as a kid growing up, I used to wake up early, 6.30am, and that was The Open commencing. I've got fond memories, so to have this honour is brilliant.

"Right then I wasn't too sure [whether he would pursue golf as a career]. I think I had just finished school, and I wasn't actually too sure that this is what I was doing. I think I had a place at uni, but we took a gap year and then through then kind of golf took over.

"I think once The Open happened and golf became the No 1 thing, then that's what I always aspired to do. It's like 'right, I've seen what I'd love to do', so that was always like in the back of my mind of 'yes, I really want to get there'."

Jordan was a spectator on the two most recent occasions Royal Liverpool hosted The Open, recalling being an awe-struck 10-year-old spending 20 minutes watching that year's winner Tiger Woods on the putting green in 2006 and then seeing Rory McIlroy walk down the last fairway en route to his first Open triumph eight years later.

Jordan was a spectator on the two most recent occasions Royal Liverpool hosted The Open, recalling being an awe-struck 10-year-old spending 20 minutes watching that year's winner Tiger Woods on the putting green in 2006 and then seeing Rory McIlroy walk down the last fairway en route to his first Open triumph eight years later.

Woods' withdrawal from this year's Open as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery means Jordan will not get the chance to compete alongside his golfing idol.

Nevertheless, getting to play in one of golf's most prestigious tournament on his home course is special enough on its own and while he knows he will have the membership of Royal Liverpool in his corner along with friends and family, Jordan is trying to focus solely on ensuring the occasion does not get the better of him.

"Ultimately I want to perform," Jordan said. "I think in terms of me doing that, when I come away from this next week, I just want to play the golf course like I know I can, like I do in practice, like I normally will if I'm here preparing for any other events.

"And if I feel like I can do that, then I know that I can do well around here. For me it's not letting the occasion dictate what I exactly do, it's just me playing the golf course."

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.