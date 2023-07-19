Sky Sports Golf podcast: Andrew Coltart and David Howell feature in special preview of The Open

Rory McIlroy’s impressive victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, a strong week for Robert MacIntyre’s Ryder Cup hopes and a look ahead to the final men’s major of the year all feature in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Former Ryder Cup players Andrew Coltart and David Howell join regular host Josh Antmann to discuss a busy week in the sport, where McIlroy birdied his final two holes to claim a second successive Rolex Series title.

The panel reflect on the manner of McIlroy's victory and the reasons for him playing so well in brutal conditions, with mixed opinions on whether the Northern Irishman has ever previously closed out a win better.

There's plenty of chat on MacIntyre's runner-up finish at the Renaissance Club and what that could mean for his hopes of a potential debut for Team Europe later this autumn, plus the guests try and explain how Scottie Scheffler can turn his incredible form into more victories.

The guests debate the prospect of Padraig Harrington trying to force his way into contention for a Ryder Cup captain's pick, which would make him the oldest player in the tournament's history, with The Open this week in Hoylake giving the Irishman the chance to impress.

Iona Stephen joins in at Royal Liverpool to explain how The Open is being a more sustainable championship in recent years, before the panel turn their attention to the challenge players are going to face and who could end the week lifting the Claret Jug.

Who will win the final men's major of the year? Which golfer could be the surprise package at The Open? Listen to the latest episode to hear the Sky Sports pundit predictions for who could impress at The Open!

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com!

