Who is Christo Lamprecht? Meet the South African amateur leading The Open at Royal Liverpool

Christo Lamprecht upstaged the world's best as he produced a brilliant display to become the shock early leader of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The South African, who qualified for the final men's major of the year by winning the Amateur Championship last month, mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to post a five-under 66 and set the clubhouse target at Hoylake.

Lamprecht plays university golf in the USA for Georgia Tech and is third in the world amateur golf rankings, with the 6ft 8ins rising star - who will also be eligible to play in The Masters next April - not surprised by making a strong start to his major career.

Lamprecht is one of six amateurs in the field at Royal Liverpool

"In my own head, no, it's not," Lamprecht said after his opening round. "I think I'm very hard on myself and I think I earned my spot to be here. I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now.

"It's not a cocky thing to say. I just personally think I believe in myself, and I guess stepping on to the first tee box if you're a professional or a competitor, you should be believing that you should be the best standing there.

"Yeah, I'm very proud of it. I'm a little bit surprised, obviously, naturally, but also I played good golf today."

How Lamprecht set the shock pace

Playing alongside compatriot Louis Oosthuizen and Dutchman Joost Luiten, Lamprecht holed from 20 feet to save par at the first before draining a 25-footer at the third after taking free relief from near the grandstand following his tee shot.

Lamprecht nearly found the par-four fourth green off the tee and used his length off the tee to take advantage of the par-five fifth, two-putting from 50 feet for birdie. He then fired his tee shot in close at the par-three next to pick up another shot.

The 22-year-old started his back nine with a birdie and responded to missing an eight-footer to save par at the 11th by chipping in from the fairway at the 14th, with another birdie at the par-five next temporarily moving him three ahead.

Lamprecht failed to get up and down from the back of the 16th green, dropping him back to four under, with the amateur coming close with a long-range birdie effort at the 17th before signing off his round by picking up a shot at the par-five last.

"I'd probably say the first tee shot was the only bit of nerves I had all day," Lamprecht added. "I just walked off the first tee box after hitting my snap-hook drive, and my caddie just told me 'listen, you're playing The Open as an amateur; no need to stress'. We kind of had fun from there.

Lamprecht acknowledges the crowd after signing off with a birdie at the 18th

"It [leading] is pretty surreal. It's nice to see a lot of work behind the scenes pay off. It's something I haven't dreamt of yet, but it's pretty cool."

The fast start is the second-lowest opening round by an amateur in the history of The Open, one shot higher than Tom Lewis managed on the opening day in 2011, while the score is four strokes better than any amateur has ever managed during the first round of an Open at Royal Liverpool.

Lamprecht received praise from Bryson DeChambeau for his ball speed during a practice round ahead of the tournament, plus described playing partner Oosthuizen as a "ginormous mentor" in his early career, while he is refusing to get carried away about joining the professional ranks.

Lamprecht set the clubhouse target on the opening day of The 151st Open

"I really don't think anything [will change], to be honest," Lamprecht insisted. "At the start of my college career I made a promise to our head coach I was going to stay four years and I think you're only as valuable as your word. I'm definitely planning on staying in college for the next year and planning on turning pro after that."

Jordan hails 'dream day' after solid start

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan enjoyed the day of his life after being given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in Hoylake.

Jordan got the contest under way with the 6.35am tee time on Thursday morning, with huge crowds following him throughout the morning as he carded four birdies and two bogeys in a two-under 69.

"Amazing - I'm running out of words to describe it," Jordan said. "It was crazy, mental, loud, everything that I could have wished for. I'm certainly trying to think of a better experience than that, and I don't think I can.

"Obviously with the occasion and everything going on to start with, I'm really happy to certainly break 70. I think that's one thing, if you do that, you certainly can't be displeased."

