The 151st Open: Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa in Featured Groups at Royal Liverpool
Live streams from Royal Liverpool also available of Featured Hole and On The Range via the red button, with extensive coverage from the final men's major of the year live today on Sky Sports Golf
Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 151st Open, with two marquee groups available to watch each day for free from Royal Liverpool.
Sky Sports has extensive coverage from Royal Liverpool live on Sky Sports Golf, with Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.
Signing into the Sky Sports App will give you the chance to watch two of those threeballs - one from each half of the draw - for free, even if you're not a Sky Sports customer.
Defending champion Cameron Smith is in the first Featured Group at 10.30am on Saturday, after needing a final-hole eagle to make the cut, with former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick alongside him after battling through to the weekend.
The other offering sees Rory McIlroy in action with Max Homa at 2.25pm, with the world No 2 looking to close the gap on halfway leader Brian Harman and continue his challenge for an elusive fifth major victory.
There are two extra Featured Groups available on the red button, with Masters champion Jon Rahm playing alongside Sungjae Im from 11.25am and 2017 champion Jordan Spieth paired with last year's runner-up Cameron Young at 2.45pm.
Saturday's Featured Groups
1030 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus) - also live on the Sky Sports App
1125 Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young
1425 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Max Homa
1445 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
How else can I watch The Open?
Day three coverage begins at 8.30am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.
The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.
There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.
