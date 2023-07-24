Golf still to come in 2023: Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, LIV drama, women's majors, FedExCup and more

Brian Harman cards a one-under 70 on the final day to win The Open by six shots at Royal Liverpool.

The men's major season may be done and dusted for another year, but there's still plenty more golf to look forward to in the coming months live on Sky Sports.

Brian Harman claimed an impressive victory at Royal Liverpool, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

We will have to wait another nine months for the next men's major, when Rory McIlroy will have another chance to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National next April, but what can golf fans get excited about before then?

A look back at the best bits from Rory McIlroy's final round of the 2014 PGA Championship, his most recent major victory

Here are five reasons why you can't switch off from golf during the rest of the year…

Back-to-back women's majors in Europe

We're only 60 per cent of the way through the women's major season, with the Evian Championship live this week from France ahead the AIG Women's Open next month.

Highlights from the final round of the 2022 Evian Championship, won by Brooke Henderson

The first three this year have all been won by first-time major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

Such depth in the women's game means it would be little surprise to see that streak continue in the coming weeks, with England's Charley Hull and Ireland's Leona Maguire among those chasing who could likely challenge for a maiden major title.

Can Charley Hull claim a maiden major title this summer?

Europe chasing Solheim Cup three-peat

Suzann Pettersen signed off her professional career in style by securing the winning point in the 2019 Solheim Cup in Gleneagles, with the Norwegian now having the chance to lead Europe to a record third consecutive victory over Team USA.

The likes of Hull, Maguire and Georgia Hall will all likely play big roles for Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in Spain, which is hosting the tournament for the first time, with the hosts now looking to win three consecutive editions for the first time ever.

A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final day at the 2021 Solheim Cup

Carlota Ciganda will like feature on home soil, while Celine Boutier and Linn Grant will almost certainly be involved after wins on the LPGA Tour this season, with Team Europe arguably having the strongest pool of players available they've ever had. Exciting times!

Race for glory in new-look FedExCup Playoffs

Just two events remain in the PGA Tour's regular season, meaning time is running out for players to extend their campaigns and continue their hopes of FedExCup victory.

For the first time this season, only the top-70 in the season-long standings book their place at the FedEx St Jude Championship from August 10-13, with the top 50 then progressing from there to the BMW Championship the following week.

The top 30 will then have a chance to win the FedExCup and its bumper jackpot, where McIlroy will be looking for a record fourth victory, with players need to feature in the play-off events to maintain their full playing status for the 2024 campaign.

The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake, where Rory McIlroy secured FedExCup glory

Europe look to extend home Ryder Cup streak

Luke Donald will likely have a new-look European team at his disposal for the Ryder Cup this September at Marco Simone Golf Club, where the hosts will be desperate to avenge the record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits in 2023.

The qualification race reaches its climax over the next few weeks, with the likes of Yannik Paul, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard among those pushing for a Ryder Cup debut, while Donald will be hoping Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose find some form ahead of the biennial contest.

Legendary golf coach Pete Cowen claims that 51-year-old Padraig Harrington deserves a spot in the European team ahead of the Ryder Cup in Rome and reveals that increased power has helped him improve his game recently.

Team USA will once again be pre-tournament favourites to claim a first victory on European soil since 1993, with captain Zach Johnson having world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and three of the current major champions at his disposal, although McIlroy and Rahm will be key for Europe if they're to regain the trophy in Rome.

More answers on LIV Golf and the future of its players

The sporting world was left stunned last month when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund, who bankroll LIV Golf, announced a framework agreement to try and unify the men's game, with more information likely to emerge over the remainder of 2023.

Justin Rose raises questions on what the new agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF actually means for the players, ahead of the US Open.

Specifics over the venture are a long way from being confirmed and rumours continue to circulate about what will happen as a result, with the deal - should it go ahead - leaving plenty of questions about golf's future.

Where does leave LIV Golf players who would like to return to the PGA Tour? How can the LIV Golf League continue? What does this all men for Greg Norman's future in the sport? Watch this space…

