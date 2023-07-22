The 151st Open tee times: Full pairing and start times for final round at Royal Liverpool

Pairings and tee times for the final round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, where Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are among the early starters.

All times BST; (x) denotes amateurs; USA unless stated

Starting from Hole 1

0745 Danny Willett (Eng), Christo Lamprecht (x) (Rsa)

0755 Zack Fischer, Scott Stallings

0805 Andrew Putnam, Bryson DeChambeau

0815 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Padraig Harrington (Irl)

0825 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

0835 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Gary Woodland

0845 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka

0855 Marcel Siem (Ger) Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

0910 Richie Ramsay (Sco), Kurt Kitayama

0920 Adam Scott (Aus), Victor Perez (Fra)

0930 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

0940 Hurly Long (Ger), Zach Johnson

0950 David Lingmerth (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1000 Alex Noren (Swe), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1010 Oliver Wilson (Eng), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1020 Joost Luiten (Ned), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1035 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1045 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

1055 JT Poston, Brendon Todd

1105 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1115 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Stewart Cink

1125 Richard Bland (Eng), Wyndham Clark

1135 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1145 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)

1200 Cameron Smith (Aus), Patrick Reed

1210 Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

1220 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1230 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

1240 Romain Langasque (Fra), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1250 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1300 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1310 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1325 Thomas Detry (Bel), Tom Kim (Kor)

1335 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1345 Sepp Straka (Aut), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1355 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Jason Day (Aus)

1405 Jon Rahm (Esp), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1415 Brian Harman, Cameron Young

