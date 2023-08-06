Women's Scottish Open: Celine Boutier wins second title in as many weeks after backing up Evian Championship victory

Celine Boutier secured back-to-back titles after victory at the Women's Scottish Open

Celine Boutier overcame a late wobble to clinch her second title in as many weeks with a two-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open on the day Maja Stark fired a hole-in-one.

Boutier added the Ayrshire crown to the Evian Championship trophy she scooped last Sunday, finishing on 15 under after a two-under final round of 70 at Dundonald Links.

The Frenchwoman birdied her sixth, ninth and 13th holes and appeared to be strolling to victory at 16 under par, only for blemishes at 14 and 16 - and a final-hole birdie for Hyo Joo Kim (13 under) - to cut her lead to one stroke.

However, Boutier recovered to birdie the 17th before parring the last and will now look to make it three tournament victories in a row at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.

Hyo Joo Kim shot the round of the day, a seven-under 65 which featured seven birdies and no blemishes, while China's Ruoning Yin finished third on 12 under following a six-under 66.

Maja Stark aced the sixth hole of her final round as she finished fourth in Ayrshire

Boutier headed into the final round of the Scottish Open on 13 under par, three shots clear of Patty Tavatanakit and Stark.

Stark's push for victory was dented when she double-bogeyed her fourth hole but she wiped out that damage on the par-three sixth with an ace.

The Swede went on to birdie the ninth but recorded two bogeys and just one birdie on her back nine to end up four shots adrift on 11 under, which was good enough for a share of fourth with A Lim Kim.

Kim was eight under for the day and 13 under for the tournament before she bogeyed two of her final three holes to card a six-under 66.

Like Boutier, Tavatanakit was three under through 13 holes in her final round, only to then drop three shots across her next two to finish in a share of sixth on 10 under.

