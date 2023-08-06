Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier and boost Ryder Cup hopes

Bryson DeChambeau shot the first 58 seen in LIV Golf as he won his first title in over two years

Bryson DeChambeau shot a historic 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier by six strokes and possibly thrust himself into Ryder Cup contention.

DeChambeau carded 13 birdies and one bogey in his 12-under round as he became just the seventh man to card 58 in men's professional golf and only the fourth to do so on a main tour.

The American's stunning performance marked the first time a player had gone so low in a LIV tournament since the Saudi-backed league was established in 2021.

DeChambeau matched Jim Furyk's 58 on the PGA Tour, which came at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut in 2016, as well as Ryo Ishikawa and Kim Seong-hyeon on the Japan Golf Tour in 2010 and 2021 respectively.

The 2020 US Open champion finished ahead of Chile's Mito Pereira on a course where Stuart Appleby had shot a 59 in the final round of the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic in 2010.

DeChambeau's magical round may convince US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to select him as a wildcard pick for next month's event in Rome.

The 29-year-old birdied 22 of his last 34 holes as he won his first event since the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational and said he felt his late father Jon was him after his passing last year at the age of 63.

DeChambeau said: "He was with me out there today, no doubt.

"It's been almost a year, it's been a really difficult couple of years but finishing out with a 58, it's all glory to god and glory to him upstairs. I can't thank my dad for all he taught me."

Three other players have shot 58 on secondary tours: Stephan Jaeger on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, Alejandro del Rey on the European Challenge Tour in 2021 and Jason Bohn on the Canadian Tour back in 2001.