PGA Tour 2024 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season and when golf majors are
The dates for all of the events and the FexExCup play-offs on the 2024 PGA Tour have been revealed; check out our guide to when and where all of them are being played, including the four majors; watch the PGA Tour live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 07/08/23 8:34pm
Take a look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season.
January 4-7 2024: The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii
January 11-14: Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
January 18-21: The American Express, La Quinta, California
January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California.
February 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California
February 8-11: WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona
February 15-18: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, California
February 22-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico
February 28-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida
March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 14-17: The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 21-24: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida
March 28-31: Texas Children's Houston Open, Houston, Texas
April 4-7: Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas
April 11-14: Masters Tournament, Augusta, Georgia
April 18-21: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 18-21: Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana
May 2-5: AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas
May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 9-12: Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
May 16-19: PGA Championship, Louisville, Kentucky
May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open, Canada
June 6-9: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio
June 13-16: US Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina
June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut
June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Michigan
July 4-7: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois
July 11-14: Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
July 11-14: Event, TBD
July 18-21: The Open, Troon, Scotland
July 18-21: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California
July 25-28: 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota
August 1-4: Men's Olympic Golf, Paris, France
August 8-11: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina
August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee
August 22-25: BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colorado
August 29-September 1:Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia
Watch all the women's majors, the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup and the end of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons exclusively live over the coming months on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the best sport with NOW
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland