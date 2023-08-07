PGA Tour 2024 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season and when golf majors are

Who will claim the FedExCup on the 2024 PGA Tour?

Take a look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

January 4-7 2024: The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii

January 11-14: Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 18-21: The American Express, La Quinta, California

January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California.

February 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California

February 8-11: WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick went undercover around the golf course to learn about WM's recycling initiatives while in disguise Matt Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick went undercover around the golf course to learn about WM's recycling initiatives while in disguise

February 15-18: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, California

February 22-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

February 28-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida

March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 14-17: The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 21-24: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida

March 28-31: Texas Children's Houston Open, Houston, Texas

April 4-7: Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

April 11-14: Masters Tournament, Augusta, Georgia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm is the 2023 Masters champion! Watch his best moments from the final round Jon Rahm is the 2023 Masters champion! Watch his best moments from the final round

April 18-21: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 18-21: Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana

May 2-5: AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas

May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 9-12: Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

May 16-19: PGA Championship, Louisville, Kentucky

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment that Brooks Koepka claimed a third PGA Championship with a two shot victory at Oak Hill Watch the moment that Brooks Koepka claimed a third PGA Championship with a two shot victory at Oak Hill

May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open, Canada

June 6-9: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio

June 13-16: US Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy

June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Michigan

July 4-7: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois

July 11-14: Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

July 11-14: Event, TBD

July 18-21: The Open, Troon, Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Harman cards a final round 70 to win The Open by six shots at Royal Liverpool Brian Harman cards a final round 70 to win The Open by six shots at Royal Liverpool

July 18-21: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California

July 25-28: 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota

August 1-4: Men's Olympic Golf, Paris, France

August 8-11: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee

August 22-25: BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colorado

August 29-September 1:Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia

Watch all the women's majors, the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup and the end of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons exclusively live over the coming months on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the best sport with NOW