Rory McIlroy 'less invested' in off-course affairs as he targets FedExCup glory at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's unofficial spokesperson in the feud with LIV Golf but is now 'less invested' in off-course affairs

Rory McIlroy says he is now less "emotionally involved" in off-course affairs as he looks to win the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth time and second in as many seasons.

Defending champion McIlroy will start the series-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler in the battle for the $18m top prize.

The Ulsterman's victory in 2022 came amid his role as unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf - a rivalry that has eased with the American circuit and the DP World Tour merging with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says there is no reason why the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf won't be completed before the end of the year. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says there is no reason why the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf won't be completed before the end of the year.

Ahead of the Tour Championship, which is live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday, McIlroy said: "(I'm) maybe less emotionally involved. Last year it was to do with how can we make the product of the PGA Tour better and I think I was really invested in that.

"When it comes to governance and investment and all that, it's not that I don't care about it, but it doesn't excite me as much as making the product better and how can we make this the most competitive landscape to play professional golf and how can we get all the best players to play together.

"I'm on the board and I have to be involved and whenever something's brought to the table I'll vote on it yes or no. But, yeah, maybe just not as emotionally engaged on all of this other stuff.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I think last year, I was probably energised by everything that was going on in the world of golf.

"I felt like we were maybe in a bit more of a state of flux. I sat up here at this table this day last year talking about designated events and getting all the best players to play together and all that stuff.

"I remember this time last year being on a board call at 7.30 in the morning on the Tuesday trying to get all that stuff ratified and get it passed through the board.

McIlroy is looking to win the FedExCup for a fourth time and second in as many seasons

"I've been able to focus a little bit more just on golf and my game and even able to take two days at home between Chicago and here, getting to spend some time with the girls. That's been really nice."

Scheffler: Tour Championship format 'a little weird'

As the player with the most FedExCup points from the regular season, Scheffler starts the Tour Championship on 10 under par.

Viktor Hovland will begin in second place on eight under after surging up the standings by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday following a run of seven birdies on his back nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Hovland surged to victory at the BMW Championship with seven birdies on his back nine Viktor Hovland surged to victory at the BMW Championship with seven birdies on his back nine

On the Tour Championship format, Scheffler said:" This tournament is a little bit weird because there's starting strokes and I wouldn't say that it is the best format to identify the best golfer for the year.

"Jon Rahm played some of the best golf of anybody this year and he's coming into this tournament fourth and he's four shots back.

"In theory, he could have won 20 times this year and he would only have a two-shot lead.

"I feel like I've joked a decent amount about being (world) No 1 meaning you don't get any extra strokes and you show up this week and I do get some extra strokes. It's a bit strange, but it should be a fun week."

Watch the Tour Championship live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday, with coverage continuing through to Sunday. Stream the PGA Tour and more for £26 a month for 12 months with NOW.