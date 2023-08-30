Gary Woodland: Former US Open champion to undergo brain surgery

Gary Woodland in action during the 2023 Masters at Augusta National (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland has revealed he will undergo surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

Woodland, who won his maiden major title at Pebble Beach in 2019, wrote on social media he had been diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and had been trying to treat the symptoms with medication.

"After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action," the 39-year-old American wrote.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland said he would undergo surgery on September 18 and did not give a timetable for a possible return to competitive action.

The world number 73 finished in a tie for 27th on his last start in the Wyndham Championship at the start of August.