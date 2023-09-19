Solheim Cup player profiles: Introducing Stacy Lewis' Team USA and their past records

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1. Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1.

We take a look at who features in Stacy Lewis' Team USA at the 2023 Solheim Cup, being held at Finca Cortesin in Spain this September.

Allisen Corpuz

Age 25. Caps 0. Majors 1

Solheim Cup record: N/A

Reigning US Open champion Allisen Corpuz has earned herself an automatic Solheim Cup debut after a storming year on the LPGA as the tour's highest earner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Round Four of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Highlights from Round Four of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

The Hawaiian has suffered a slight dip in form at her last two tournaments, failing to make the cut, but did finish joint-sixth at The Women's Open in August. Performing on the biggest stages seems to be the theme for Corpuz, who's achieved top-15 finishes at four out of five of this year's majors.

The 25-year-old's US Open win was earned through tough conditions at Pebble Beach, mixing six birdies with three bogeys in her final round to end the week on nine under and secure a maiden victory. A young player who thrives under pressure, Corpuz is an ace up Team USA's sleeve.

Ally Ewing

Age 31. Caps 2. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: 2-5-1

Singles: 0-2-0. Foursomes: 0-2-1. Fourballs: 2-1-0

Omitting a handful of missed cuts, Ally Ewing has shown impressively consistent form since the start of the season, with 10 top-25 finishes and momentum building in time for the Solheim Cup.

Ally Ewing joins Team USA for her third consecutive Solheim Cup

Ewing had a blistering first two days at the Women's Open in August to lead the pack at 10 under, but finished sixth after struggling across the weekend. The 31-year-old also claimed fourth at the Kroger Queen City Championship, less than two weeks before the Solheim Cup.

After suffering defeat to Team Europe at the last two tournaments, and winning just two out of her eight Solheim Cup matches, the captain's pick will look to learn from past mistakes and bring her experience and consistency to Team USA.

Danielle Kang

Age 30. Caps 3. Majors 1

Solheim Cup record: 5-7-0

Singles: 1-2-0. Foursomes: 2-3-0. Fourballs: 2-2-0

Danielle Kang has tasted victory once with Team USA in 2017, and now represents her country for the fourth time at the Solheim Cup.

Danielle Kang won the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2020

Starting the year in strong form and peaking at a world ranking of 13, the 30-year-old has dipped slightly, missing the cut at both the US Open and the Evian Championship, before earning her first top-20 finish in three months at September's Portland Classic.

This will act as an important confidence boost ahead of the match up against Team Europe, with Kang losing three of her four games at the last Solheim Cup.

Megan Khang

Age 25. Caps 2. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: 1-3-2

Singles: 1-0-1. Foursomes: 0-2-1. Fourballs: 0-1-0

World no 14 Megan Khang begins her third Solheim Cup campaign three weeks after her victory at the CPKC Women's Open.

Megan Khang won the CPKC Women's Open on the first playoff hole at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club

The American's win looked in jeopardy after five bogeys and three birdies in the final round, forcing a play-off against Japan's Jin Young Ko - yet Khang secured the win on the first extra hole. The 25-year-old also finished third at this year's PGA Championship.

Khang has been part of two losing American sides, and has only registered one win at the Solheim Cup to date, but has had her best ever season on the LPGA tour. This year looks an exciting opportunity for Khang to showcase her ability on the biggest stage.

Nelly Korda

Age 25. Caps 2. Majors 1

Solheim Cup record: 5-2-1

Singles: 2-0-0. Foursomes: 2-2-0. Fourballs: 1-0-1

Nelly Korda heads to the Solheim Cup with a point to prove but her seven top-10 finishes in 2023 stand her in good stead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelly Korda chips in for an eagle on the 11th hole to move into second place at the AIG Women's Open Nelly Korda chips in for an eagle on the 11th hole to move into second place at the AIG Women's Open

She also has some key experience of the format under her belt, having represented Team USA in 2019 and 2021.

Her 2021 appearance was marred with some controversy after Madelene Sagstrom picked up her ball in an attempt to speed up the Saturday fourball session and subsequently lost the 13th hole - so Korda knows how to perform at this event under pressure.

As the world no 2, she will be key for Team USA if they want to bag their first victory since 2017.

Cheyenne Knight

Age 26. Caps 0. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: N/A

Captain's pick Cheyenne Knight has had a year to remember on the LPGA Tour. Her win at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, plus three more top-10 finishes, made her an obvious choice for Stacy Lewis.

Cheyenne Knight pictured during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Her consistency will be key for Team USA, her seven straight top-20 finishes this year being cited by the captain as crucial to her inclusion and the reason she has been handed a debut.

Jennifer Kupcho

Age 26. Caps 1. Majors 1

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1

Singles: 0-1-0. Foursomes: 1-0-0. Fourballs: 1-0-1

Jennifer Kupcho was part of Team USA in 2021 and qualified for the 2023 tournament via Solheim Cup points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jennifer Kupcho celebrated her maiden major victory at the Chevron Championship by jumping in the water! Jennifer Kupcho celebrated her maiden major victory at the Chevron Championship by jumping in the water!

Kupcho took to the Solheim Cup like a duck to water in 2021 - at least until her singles defeat to Leona Maguire - as she picked up two-and-a-half points for the USA alongside Lizette Salas over the first two days.

The 24-year-old produced some superb shots on the Sunday, holing lengthy birdie putts and chipping in for what appeared a crucial birdie at the 17th against Maguire and Mel Reid, before Reid produced her sensational approach shot at the 18th.

She will have confidence that she excels in this format and will want an even better result in 2023.

Andrea Lee

Age 24. Caps 0. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: N/A

It was quite the moment for Andrea Lee as she, for the first time in her career, qualified for Team USA after a strong performance at the CPKC Women's Open.

Andrea Lee plays a shot during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship

She may be a rookie in the side, but captain Lewis has every confidence that the tournament will not overwhelm Lee.

"Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes," said Lewis. "Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience."

Lexi Thompson

Age 28. Caps 5. Majors 1

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-7

Singles: 1-1-3. Foursomes: 3-2-1. Fourballs: 2-3-3

Lexi Thompson is a Solheim Cup veteran, and the only member of Team USA to experience two former victories, with this year's tournament marking her sixth appearance.

Lexi Thompson is the 10th highest earning women's player of all time

The golfing prodigy first qualified for the US Open aged 12, and is the 10th highest-earning women's player of all time. However, Thompson has faced a recent struggle for form, missing the cut at seven out of 10 LPGA Tour tournaments this year, calling into question her readiness for the Solheim Cup.

September's tied-19th finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship was a welcome relief after four missed cuts in a row. The former Chevron champion has a 50 per cent success rate at past Solheim Cups.

Lilia Vu

Age 25. Caps 0. Majors 2

Solheim Cup record: N/A

2023 has been the year of Lilia Vu, winning two out of the five major championships and even holding the World No 1 spot for four weeks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

The first major of the year brought a first major title for the 25-year-old, holding her nerve at the Chevron Championship to beat fellow American Angel Yin by one shot in the playoff. A series of missed cuts followed before she found some form for the Evian Championship and then the Scottish Open to hit her stride in time for the AIG Women's Open in August.

Vu stormed through the final round at Walton Heath with six birdies and one bogey, safely seeing off home favourite and Team Europe rival Charley Hull to win by six shots. The California native has been a threat all year, but has found form in perfect time for her Solheim Cup debut.

Angel Yin

Age 23. Caps 2. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: 3-2-1

Singles: 1-0-1. Foursomes: 0-0-0. Fourballs: 2-2-0

A captain's pick for the Solheim Cup 2023, Angel Yin brings a wealth of experience with her having been a part of the winning side back in 2017.

Yin has four top-10 finishes this season and was picked by Lewis for finishing in the top 30 at every major this year.

Angel Yin pauses on the first green during the first round of the Women's PGA Championship

Her length and play on Bermuda grass were also cited by Lewis as key factors as to why she will be an asset to Team USA in Andalucia.

Rose Zhang

Age 20. Caps 0. Majors 0

Solheim Cup record: N/A

Rose Zhang probably needs no introduction for those who have been following the LPGA Tour in 2023.

Making her debut just a week after turning 20 years of age, Zhang won her first event at the the Mizuho Americas Open, becoming the first woman to do so since 1953, and cemented herself as a star of the future.

Rose Zhang has been one of the biggest stars of 2023

With three more top-10 finishes to her name in her rookie season, her ability to perform under pressure will not go unnoticed by her competitors on Team Europe and she will be a dangerous entity.

Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm on Thursday September 21, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.