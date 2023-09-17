Fortinet Championship: Justin Thomas matches best score of the day in fight for victory ahead of Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas matched the best score of the day at the Fortinet Championship as he continued to find some much-needed form ahead of the Ryder Cup.

A 65 left the double major winner two shots behind Sahith Theegala and alongside Australian Cam Davis - who matched Thomas' 65 - and SH Kim of South Korea.

Three rounds in the 60s, helped by holing out from a bunker for an eagle on the 15th, have put Thomas in contention for a first PGA Tour win of the year - less than two weeks ahead of the showdown in Rome - but he still felt it could have been better.

"I felt I was not very sharp today in terms of my actual golf game. Being in contention with the golf I've had this week is more encouraging than anything." he said.

Matt Kuchar also shot 65 around the Silverado Resort at Napa, California, and is a shot further back alongside fellow American Eric Cole.

England's Callum Tarren fired a third-round 67 and is five strokes off the pace on 12 under par.

Fellow Ryder Cup player Max Homa, winner for the past two years, fired a third-round 70 to lie seven shots adrift heading into the final round.

