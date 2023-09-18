Sergio Garcia offered to pay £700k DP World Tour fine in bid to make 2023 Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia enquired as to whether paying his £700k DP World Tour fines would allow him to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup, Sky Sports understands

Sergio Garcia enquired about paying his outstanding DP World Tour fines in a bid to be available for selection for this year's Ryder Cup in Rome, live on Sky Sports.

The Spaniard refused to pay a £100k fine to the Tour last season after resigning his card and leaving for LIV Golf. But in a late bid to make Luke Donald's team, Garcia offered to pay that sum and other outstanding fines totalling more than £700k, according to the Telegraph.

A DP World Tour source also told the paper that Garcia, who is Europe's record Ryder Cup points holder, offered to play in events this season to become eligible.

The source also revealed that Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who also resigned their membership at the same time as Garcia, had paid their £100k fines.

Garcia has not yet repaid the fines but, even if the 43-year-old did, he would still not be available for selection as he is not able to rejoin the tour until this December.

Jon Rahm said last week he believed the decision to exclude his compatriot from Team Europe at the Ryder Cup is "stupid".

Garcia, like all other players who left the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) for LIV Golf, was omitted from captain Luke Donald's playing team.

He has the most wins in Ryder Cup history, becoming a vice-captain for the European squad, and has 25 victories, 13 losses and seven halves in his career. Europe's Nick Faldo (23 victories) and the USA's Arnold Palmer (22) rank next on the all-time wins list.

"I think it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Sergio Garcia's experience in the Ryder Cup," said Rahm. "I mean, he is the best player Europe has ever had, won the most points and has shown it time and time again.

"If he were able to be a vice-captain, I absolutely would lean on him. Same as we are going to lean on (Jose Maria Olazabal) this coming Ryder Cup, right."

