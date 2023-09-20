Solheim Cup: Charley Hull limits practice for Team Europe ahead of Team USA clash due to neck injury
Charley Hull makes her sixth appearance for Team Europe, where the hosts chase a third consecutive win over Team USA; Hull picked up a neck strain but is expecting to be fully fit when the contest gets under way on Friday, live from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford and Jamie Weir at Finca Cortesin
Last Updated: 20/09/23 2:29pm
Charley Hull has played down any injury concerns for Team Europe after picking up a neck strain and limiting practice in the build-up to the Solheim Cup.
Hull made the trip to Finca Cortesin on Monday and was the only member of Team Europe not to be involved in Tuesday's practice round, with the Englishwoman sitting out of her group as a precaution.
"Last week I picked up my golf bag and hurt my back and then every time I looked down, two days later, I had this weird pressure in my head feeling dizzy," Hull told Sky Sports. "Then I slept weirdly on the plane, so I think it was the nerve blocked and it sprained by neck.
- Solheim Cup: Latest headlines | Ultimate guide to the 2023 Solheim Cup
- Watch the Solheim Cup and more with NOW | Best Solheim Cup moments ever
The 27-year-old instead went to practice chipping and putting on Tuesday before playing nine holes on Wednesday, featuring in a practice round alongside rookie Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom, where she admitted she was still not at full fitness.
"It's still a bit sore, but hopefully good by Friday," Hull told Sky Sports News. "Swinging at like 80 per cent as it hurts some of my tilts on the way down, but I'm hitting it good, considering."
Hull is set to make her sixth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance this week, live on Sky Sports, and is confident of being fully fit by the time Team Europe's bid for a historic three-peat begins on Friday.
"It is actually feeling a lot better since I played," Hull added. "The sprain was a bit sore but I actually do feel a lot better. I will have more physio but can move it a bit more now."
Hull is part of arguably the strongest team in Solheim Cup history, containing five of the world's top 20 and eight of the side that won 15-13 on American soil in 2021, with the two-time LPGA Tour winner excited by the depth of Team Europe.
"I feel like the whole team get along this year," Hull said in her pre-event press conference. "Everyone's pretty chill and it's nice.
"I think this is a very, very strong team. It's got a lot of depth to the team as well. So where before, we had a lot of strong players, but then sometimes the back end of the team wasn't as strong, but I feel like we're pretty strong all the way through.
"I think we've got a good chance this year. I'm looking forward to it."
Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm on Thursday, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.