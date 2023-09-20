Solheim Cup: Charley Hull limits practice for Team Europe ahead of Team USA clash due to neck injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1. Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1.

Charley Hull has played down any injury concerns for Team Europe after picking up a neck strain and limiting practice in the build-up to the Solheim Cup.

Hull made the trip to Finca Cortesin on Monday and was the only member of Team Europe not to be involved in Tuesday's practice round, with the Englishwoman sitting out of her group as a precaution.

"Last week I picked up my golf bag and hurt my back and then every time I looked down, two days later, I had this weird pressure in my head feeling dizzy," Hull told Sky Sports. "Then I slept weirdly on the plane, so I think it was the nerve blocked and it sprained by neck.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe. As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe.

The 27-year-old instead went to practice chipping and putting on Tuesday before playing nine holes on Wednesday, featuring in a practice round alongside rookie Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom, where she admitted she was still not at full fitness.

"It's still a bit sore, but hopefully good by Friday," Hull told Sky Sports News. "Swinging at like 80 per cent as it hurts some of my tilts on the way down, but I'm hitting it good, considering."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charley Hull admits she's still recovering from a neck injury and is currently playing at 80 per cent, but expects to be back to full strength for the start of the Solheim Cup. Charley Hull admits she's still recovering from a neck injury and is currently playing at 80 per cent, but expects to be back to full strength for the start of the Solheim Cup.

Hull is set to make her sixth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance this week, live on Sky Sports, and is confident of being fully fit by the time Team Europe's bid for a historic three-peat begins on Friday.

"It is actually feeling a lot better since I played," Hull added. "The sprain was a bit sore but I actually do feel a lot better. I will have more physio but can move it a bit more now."

Charley Hull is making her sixth Solheim Cup appearance for Team Europe this week

Hull is part of arguably the strongest team in Solheim Cup history, containing five of the world's top 20 and eight of the side that won 15-13 on American soil in 2021, with the two-time LPGA Tour winner excited by the depth of Team Europe.

"I feel like the whole team get along this year," Hull said in her pre-event press conference. "Everyone's pretty chill and it's nice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Davies says Team Europe have benefitted from playing in America against the very best and are equally strong and experienced. Laura Davies says Team Europe have benefitted from playing in America against the very best and are equally strong and experienced.

"I think this is a very, very strong team. It's got a lot of depth to the team as well. So where before, we had a lot of strong players, but then sometimes the back end of the team wasn't as strong, but I feel like we're pretty strong all the way through.

"I think we've got a good chance this year. I'm looking forward to it."

Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm on Thursday, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.