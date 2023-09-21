Solheim Cup preview podcast: Gemma Dryburgh's debut, pairings predictions and more from Spain

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1 Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1

Predictions, potential pairings and an exclusive chat with Team Europe rookie Gemma Dryburgh all feature in a bumper Solheim Cup special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Regular host Josh Antmann was joined by a host of guests at Finca Cortesin to look ahead to the biennial contest, where Europe are chasing a historic third consecutive victory over Team USA.

European vice-captain Dame Laura Davies, Christina Kim and Ali Whittaker discuss the big talking points of the week, including the possible drama at the driveable par-four first and some of the players who could play a big role in the event.

The trio look at the role Suzann Pettersen has played as captain already this week and why Team Europe could be stronger than ever, while Whittaker explains why the opening session could be the most exciting seen in recent history.

"My reason is that Europe have some of the best foursomes players in the world," Whittaker told Sky Sports. "They've got Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, then Leona Maguire and Charley Hull. All four of them have exceptional foursomes records and that's where Europe traditionally get ahead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Henni Koyack takes a look at who will feature for Team Europe as they bid to secure a third consecutive Solheim Cup which starts on Friday Henni Koyack takes a look at who will feature for Team Europe as they bid to secure a third consecutive Solheim Cup which starts on Friday

"But, this year, you've got Rose Zhang, Lilia Vu, Allisen Corpuz, Cheyenne Knight and Andrea Lee whose games lend themselves incredibly well to alternate shot.

"I think we might see some rookies really shine in that opening session and I think we'll get a real measure of the tone of how this Solheim Cup is going to be from session one."

The panel look at how the Solheim Cup has evolved since its inception in 1990 and how much the event can grow further, plus they assess the challenges that Finca Cortesin will offer the players and how it compares to previous venues.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Dryburgh reveals a closer look at life in the European team room and how much she is looking forward to a Solheim Cup debut, plus explains the pressure she is facing and how she feels being the only Scot in the line-up.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com.

Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch Team Europe host Team USA exclusively live on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.