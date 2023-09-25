Ryder Cup: Team Europe have work cut out against a strong US side, says captain Luke Donald

Team Europe captain Luke Donald says his side have their "work cut out" to win the Ryder Cup two years on from a crushing defeat overseas.

Donald's men will be looking to avenge a 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits in 2021 when they face Zach Johnson's side in Rome this week, live on Sky Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

Donald hopes a home crowd can boost his players in Italy, while he says they will also be buoyed by Team Europe retaining the Solheim Cup in Spain on Sunday after a 14-14 draw with the Americans.

Donald hopes Team Europe can make a 'fast start' when the Ryder Cup starts with foursomes on Friday morning

The 46-year-old said at a press conference in Rome on Monday afternoon: "As a captain you have to be confident and I certainly have a lot of belief in my team. You have to have belief that you're going to get them into a place where they are going to be successful.

"It is going to be difficult - the US team are very strong, high up in the world rankings and they have some great partnerships and have had a lot of success. We are coming off our worst defeat ever.

"We have our work cut out but I am looking forward to seeing how it unfolds. I feel like my team is ready. I am very excited about the team I have and the challenge ahead.

"We know being at home is an advantage. Having that support behind you is helpful. It picks up your energy and you can feed off it. We are looking forward to having a lot more support this time around. It was lacking during Covid [in 2021]."

'Solheim Cup is good inspiration for us'

On the Solheim Cup, Donald added: "After a difficult start going down 4-0, I thought it was a very admirable comeback [from Team Europe]. There was some great golf by both teams.

"It really didn't look that hopeful for [Team Europe] at the end but then a couple of players, Caroline Hedwall and Carlota Ciganda, did some amazing turnarounds.

"A lot of the guys were talking about it, posting stuff on their socials, and that is only good inspiration for us going forward for this week."

Asked whether players could feature in five matches in Rome this week, Donald added: "Some guys could play all five. We have done that in the past.

"This is a tiring, taxing golf course - it's set to be a warm-weather week, there are hills and it is a long build-up with team dinners, practice, and dealing with crowds.

"It's mentally pretty sapping so I am wary of some of that. It's not out of the question that some might play five and I very much doubt someone wouldn't play until Sunday."

Johnson: US players want to be around each other

The US team will be looking to win a Ryder Cup overseas for the first time in 30 years.

Asked about that barren run, American captain Johnson said: "It is hard to win outside of your comfort zone, hard to win against a team that has always been very formidable. It's that simple.

"The European teams have been very good, very deep and this year is no different. I know what history says, I am very aware of that, but speaking to my team, these guys are ready and want to embrace that difficulty. They are looking at it as a great opportunity.

"These guys know what they are doing. They are professional golfers, the best players in the world, so my role is to give them everything they need, whatever it may be.

"My role is to remove the clutter so they can be everything they are. I want to take the burden off them so they can just go to work. There are some structures but it's not overly elaborate.

"With that comes an organic team building, these guys want to be around each other. Team USA is arguably in a better place now than it was seven, eight, nine years ago."

'Woods can give us insight'

Johnson says he has spoken with Tiger Woods ahead of the Ryder Cup but confirmed that the 14-time major champion will not join the side in Italy and that his role this week will be minimal.

"Tiger is very invested in what we do year in, year out with Team USA and that has never ceased. I am grateful for that," Johnson added.

"He is the best player of our generation and thankfully he is an American! We are going to utilise his knowledge, wisdom, candour and passion as best we can. He can give insight.

"[But] if you are not inside the team room, inside the ropes, shoulder to shoulder with the guys, it is not fair to ask him, I don't know if that's proper. I think he would understand that completely."

