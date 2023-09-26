2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched edition on Sky Sports with peak audience of 734,000

The 2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched edition of the tournament on Sky Sports, with a peak audience of 734,000 tuning in for Sunday's decisive singles.

Europe retained the trophy courtesy of a 14-14 draw against USA, with Suzann Pettersen's side recovering from 4-0 down after the opening day's foursomes.

Sunday's singles averaged 438,000 viewers on Sky Sports, up 30 per cent from the final day in Ohio in 2021, while over the course of the three days in Spain, the average audience was 281k, an increase of 35 per cent from two years ago.

The average audience remained high from start to finish, with each day's play beating its average from 2021 or earlier and every day seeing a peak of over 400k.

The numbers demonstrate continued growth in audiences for women's sport on Sky Sports in 2023 following similar records for the Women's Ashes, The Hundred and the Women's Super League.

The Solheim Cup was also followed in big numbers across Sky Sports' digital platforms with over 3.7million views of editorial content and over 193,000 video views on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

On social media, Sky Sports Golf on X saw over 5.6 million impressions and 1.7M views, with the video of European player Emily Pedersen's hole-in-one on Sky Sports TikTok drawing in over 25k views.

These numbers are significantly higher than any previous women's golf content or Solheim Cup weekend on Sky Sports.

The Solheim Cup has become the fourth-highest women's sport peak ever on Sky Sports, following only the Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields boxing last year, the third Ashes T20 international this summer and the Cricket World Cup in 2017.

Sky Sports Director of Golf, Jason Wessely said: "It was great to see such a thrilling tournament and atmosphere in Spain, and to know that thousands of people are continuing to enjoy women's golf.

"We're delighted to see so many new and old fans engaging across all our women's sport portfolio, and we know that we have a fantastic opportunity both with women's golf and beyond to tell the stories of the greatest female athletes and sporting events in the world."

There is another Team Europe vs Team USA showdown in Rome this week as the Ryder Cup takes place, with the American side looking for a first win on European soil since victory at The Belfry in 1993.

Wessely added: "Our Sky Sports teams look forward to delivering all the live action at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, via our exclusive coverage and unparalleled commentary team."