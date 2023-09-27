Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star as Team Monty win Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match in Rome

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a hole to forget on the 15th during the Ryder Cup All Star Match in Rome as he found thick rough and then the crowd at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a hole to forget on the 15th during the Ryder Cup All Star Match in Rome as he found thick rough and then the crowd at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale both impressed as Team Monty claimed an impressive 7-4 victory over Team Pavin in the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match in Rome.

Djokovic, who won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title earlier this month at the US Open, swapped the tennis racket for his golf clubs to feature in a special event at Marco Simone Golf Club ahead of the biennial contest between Europe and USA on Friday.

The Serbian partnered G4D Tour (golf for the disabled) star Kirk Popert to a 3-1 victory over F1 driver Carlos Sainz and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino, with the match one of three taking place across the course.

Djokovic initially walked out to the first tee with a tennis racket before switching to the driver, with the world No 1 producing a shot of the day contender when he managed to drive the green from an advanced tee at the par-four 16th.

"This is sporting greatness," Djokovic jested as his ball stopped on the green. "I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. "It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well."

Bale partnered team captain Colin Montgomerie in the seven-hole event, with the pair winning 2-1 against Corey Pavin and former professional footballer Andriy Shevchenko.

The other match saw content creator Garett Hilbert and surfer Leonardo Firoavanti drew 2-2 with Hollywood actress Kathryn Newton and former NFL star Victor Cruz.

