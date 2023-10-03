After Ryder Cup thriller, what big events remain on golf calendar for 2023?

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood will be in action at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

After a thrilling fortnight of golf spanning Spain and Italy that saw Europe retain the Solheim Cup for the third time in a row and regain the Ryder Cup from the USA, we take a look at the big golfing events still to come in 2023 - live on Sky Sports...

Trio of Ryder Cup stars to play in Scotland

Three of Team Europe's triumphant team at Marco Simone GC will be swapping the sunny climbs of Rome for the somewhat more temperamental weather of Scotland in October when they participate in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick will feature in the field, as will home hero, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who went undefeated in his debut Ryder Cup campaign.

Fleetwood secured the cup-clinching point for Europe in their dominant 16.5-11.5 success over the USA, while Fitzpatrick - in his third appearance - finally claimed his first point. He will be joined on the 'Old Course' this week by his brother Alex, while Rasmus Hojgaard, identical twin to Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai - will also feature, as well as Team Europe vice-captains Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn.

Watch all four days live on Sky Sports Golf, starting on Thursday from 12pm.

Race to qualify for DP World Tour Championship

The big finish to the DP World Tour season gathers pace, with the Alfred Dunhill Links the first of just five tournaments remaining in the 2023 calendar for players to secure their spot at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 16.

Only the top 50 in the DP World Tour Rankings by the time of the tournament compete to win the trophy, with past winners including Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy (both twice) and Jon Rahm three times, his latest triumph coming last year.

McIlroy currently leads the rankings for 2023, with Rahm in second, while fellow Team Europe Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland is eighth.

There's also the likes of MacIntyre (10th), Tyrell Hatton (12th) and Fleetwood (19th) currently sitting pretty for qualification, while the likes of Shane Lowry (35th), Ludvig Åberg (48th) and Fitzpatrick (60th) have a little bit more work to do yet.

LPGA Tour and LET season to conclude

There's still eight LPGA Tour events to come this year, culminating in the CME Group Tour Championship from November 16, as well as six Ladies European Tour tournaments.

Two-time major champion Lydia Ko of Australia won the Tour Championship for a second time last year, while England's Charley Hull was victorious in 2016.

There's two more Aramco Team Series events remaining as part of the LET, the first of which is being held this week in Hong Kong - live on Sky Sports Golf from 6am on Friday - while the season concludes with the Spanish Women's Open from November 23.

Team Europe's success in the Ryder Cup followed off the back of the women retaining the Solheim Cup for the third time in a row with a 14-14 draw in Andalucia, Spain. And three of that team have claimed the Spanish Women's Open over the last three years, with Caroline Hedwall victorious last year, home favourite Carlota Ciganda in 2021 and Emily Pedersen in 2020.

Final PGA Tour fall events of 2023 season

There's six more PGA tour events to come before the year is out, starting with the Sanderson Farms Championship this week - live on Sky Sports Golf from 9pm on Thursday - in which Åberg is set to compete.

The 23-year-old Swede, so impressive in securing two points out of a possible four in his Ryder Cup debut, has made the cut in six of seven PGA Tour events he's participated in after turning pro in June, including a fourth-place finish in the John Deere Classic. He then won the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters in just his ninth event as a pro to cement his position on Luke Donald's team.

The schedule includes trips to Japan, Mexico and Bermuda before the season finishes with the RSM Classic from November 16.

More answers on LIV Golf and the future of its players?

The sporting world was left stunned earlier this year when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund, who bankroll LIV Golf, announced a framework agreement to try and unify the men's game, with more information likely to emerge over the remainder of 2023.

Specifics over the venture are a long way from being confirmed and rumours continue to circulate about what will happen as a result, with the deal - should it go ahead - leaving plenty of questions about golf's future.

Where does leave LIV Golf players who would like to return to the PGA Tour? How can the LIV Golf League continue? What does this all mean for Greg Norman's future in the sport? As we wait for more news to emerge, watch this space...

What's next?

The PGA Tour season continues on Thursday with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, and the DP World Tour heads to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with both events live on Sky Sports.

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, 2025, while the next home edition will be at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

