Lexi Thompson says making cut on PGA Tour debut would rank 'top of my accomplishments'

Lexi Thompson becomes the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour when she competes at the Shriners Children's Open

Lexi Thompson becomes the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour when she competes at the Shriners Children's Open this week, where she says making the cut would rank "top of my accomplishments".

Thompson was the youngest golfer ever to compete in the US Women's Open at 12 years old in 2007, and she went on to become the youngest win an LPGA Tour event four years later.

While those records have since been broken, Thompson's career includes 11 LPGA Tour wins, a major title and six Solheim Cup team appearances.

She now follows in the footsteps of Babe Zaharias, Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, Michelle Wie West and Brittany Lincicome in competing on the PGA Tour.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Only Spork made the cut, finishing 105th at the 1952 Barracuda Championship, and when asked how she'd feel to match such a finish, Thompson said: "Definitely at the top of my accomplishments.

"It's been an honour just to get this invite, but one step, one shot at a time. That would be an amazing feeling."

She added: "It means the world me. It's been something I grew up doing with my brothers and have wanted to do.

"If I can leave here inspiring others, especially the kids that no dream is too small and they can follow their dreams, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is. There is more to life than performing well.

"We'll see where the golf takes me. I know I've played well the last few weeks... Whatever happens, it's a blessing to be here."

Thompson played a limited schedule earlier this year, acknowledging that she was trying to enjoy her life off of the golf course more.

She struggled most of the year, making only five cuts in 12 starts on the LPGA Tour. However, she managed to hold onto an automatic spot on the USA's Solheim Cup team and said she found something key in her swing the week before the event in Spain last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lexi Thompson stayed calm on the 17th to roll in the par putt that beat Emily Pedersen and ensure the Solheim Cup ended all square. Lexi Thompson stayed calm on the 17th to roll in the par putt that beat Emily Pedersen and ensure the Solheim Cup ended all square.

Thompson proved more than worthy of her place, winning three of her four matches in the 14-14 tie that saw Europe retain the trophy.

Thompson has since finished tied for eighth and fifth on the LPGA the past two weeks and said she had alternative plans for this weekend before getting the invitation to play the Shriners Children's Open.

"It was basically an automatic yes," she said. "I did have plans this weekend, but they moved to next week now.

"It was such an exciting feeling. I got the news two Sundays ago, it was kind of surreal.

"Like I said I'm just very honoured that they want me here to compete this week, and hopefully send out an inspiring message."

Watch all four days of the Shriners Children's Open live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage starting on Thursday from 6pm.

Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more for £21 a month for six months with NOW