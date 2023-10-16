PGA Tour: Tom Kim youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three titles after defending Shriners Children's Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Tom Kim became the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three PGA Tour titles after he retained the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Highlights as Tom Kim became the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three PGA Tour titles after he retained the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

Tom Kim retained the Shriners Children's Open title and became the youngest player since Tiger Woods to earn three PGA Tour victories after a one-shot win over Adam Hadwin in Las Vegas.

The South Korean, 21, finished on 20 under par at TPC Summerlin after a five-under 66 in the final round, edging out Canadian Hadwin, who shot a four-under 67 on the last day.

Kim's second straight Shriners Children's Open crown - he beat Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes at the previous edition in October 2022 - adds to the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which he won by five strokes for his maiden PGA Tour triumph.

Kim is the first player since Jim Furyk in 1998 and 1999 to go back-to-back at the Shriners Children's Open, with this latest victory propelling the youngster to 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Kim said: "I really felt confident in myself. I knew that if I did me I was going to be able to do it. I'm stoked to get this one.

"I'm 21, I'm not the oldest guy out here, and the kids here are even younger than me. I feel like I'm kind of close in age with them, and if there's anything I can do just to inspire one kid out there, it would mean the world."

Kim made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine before finishing his round with three straight pars, which was enough to pip Hadwin.

Hadwin, like Kim, made gains at 12, 13 and 15 but then saw his challenge fade at 16 as he put his ball in the water and went on to make bogey with a birdie at 18 only narrowing the margin of Kim's victory.

Hadwin said: "I completely whiffed it [at 16], up and out of it, and unfortunately one of my worst swings of the day at the least opportune time."

Kim, who birdied three of his first four holes on Sunday before back-to-back bogeys, added: "It was pretty intense, really.

"It was just me and Adam, and I feel like it was almost match play once we got past 14. It was whether I wanted it or he wants it, and we both just see what happens.

"It was probably the most emotional final round I've experienced win-wise the last year and a half."

Eric Cole finished in a share of third place with Alex Noren, J.T. Poston and Taylor Pendrith on 18 under after shooting a nine-under 62 on Sunday, with seven of his nine birdies coming across a stretch of 10 holes.

Rising star Ludvig Aberg, who made his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe during the thrilling win over USA in Rome earlier this month, also concluded the tournament with a 62 to finish tied 13th on 16 under.

