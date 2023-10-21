Zozo Championship: Justin Suh takes lead into final round with Collin Morikawa two shots behind

Justin Suh shot a three-under 67 to lead the third round of the Zozo Championship on Saturday, with Collin Morikawa just two shots behind.

Suh has fellow Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler just one shot behind, who, like the 26-year-old, are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories.

Morikawa - the first-round leader - is looking to break a "mini-slump" since winning the 2021 British Open and the DP World Tour Championship later that year. He also won the PGA Championship in 2020.

Justin Suh is targeting his first win on the PGA Tour

Suh played on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental feeder for the PGA Tour, and credits the experience there for his growing maturity.

"Throughout this year I've put myself in this position a few times in some big tournaments," Suh said. "Every week you put yourself in this position you learn a little piece of it."

Suh added: "I think just gaining the experience is big. I just come here and just do what we've been doing - try to find fairways, greens and be aware of all the changing conditions."

Morikawa, meanwhile, dropped three shots over the first four holes of a wind-affected round, but recovered with eight birdies and a bogey over the last 14 holes.

"It wasn't an inability to handle the wind, it was an inability to hit fairways, and that continued today," Morikawa said.

"It's not the irons, it's just can I manage from the middle of the fairway or not."

He added: "I haven't had a round like that in a while. I think it just shows that my head's in the right space."

