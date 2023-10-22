LPGA Tour: Minjee Lee beats Alison Lee in play-off to win BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea

Minjee Lee claimed her second LPGA Tour victory of the season

Australian Minjee Lee weathered a late rally by Alison Lee to defeat the American on the first play-off hole and win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

America's Alison Lee birdied her last two holes to close a five-under 67 at Seowon Valley Country Club and join Minjee Lee - who had mixed five birdies with a lone bogey in a final-round 68 on 16 under.

The two players returned to the par-four 18th for a play-off where the Australian made birdie and her playing partner narrowly missed to earn her tenth LPGA Tour title and second in three starts.

Victory makes her the the third player from Australia to reach double digits in LPGA Tour victories, joining Jan Stephenson (16) and Karrie Webb (41), with the success following on from her brother Min Woo Lee winning on the Asian Tour last week.

"Out of all the places, Korea was always at the top of my list because my parents are Korean and I have a heritage to Korea," Minjee Lee said. "This one is special, and especially having all of my family and extended family and friends coming out to cheer for me today.

Alison Lee of the United States watches her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

"Obviously it was great to see Min Woo win. I follow him every single event. I I'd never say it to his face, but he plays really well and I'm always really proud of him. Sure, it was a little motivation, and I knew I was coming in with pretty good form coming off last week."

Defending champion Lydia Ko carded a final-round 69 to finish two strokes back in third, while Angel Yin followed her breakthrough LPGA Tour win in Shanghai last week by claiming fourth on 13 under.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff charged up the leaderboard on the final day with a bogey-free 65, taking her to tied-fifth alongside Jeongeun Lee6, Atthaya Thitikul, Jiyai Shin and Celine Boutier.

Krauter claims breakthrough win in India

Aline Krauter secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title by storming to an impressive five-shot victory at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Krauter mixed seven birdies with three bogeys during a four-under 68 on the final day at DLF Golf and Country Club, seeing her end the week on 15 under and comfortably ahead of closest challenger Sara Kjellker.

Home favourite Diksha Dagar finished a further two strokes back in third, while England's Hannah Burke claimed fourth despite finishing a three-under 69 with three bogeys in her final five holes.

Sara Kouskova and amateur Avani Prashanth rounded off the top-five, while England's Gabriella Cowley claimed seventh spot on five under despite struggling with a back injury.