DP World Tour: Adrian Meronk earns impressive Andalucia Masters victory after Ryder Cup snub

Adrian Meronk produced a thrilling final-round comeback to claim a dramatic victory and third DP World Tour title of the season at the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters.

Meronk, who missed out on a captain's pick for Europe's Ryder Cup side last month after narrowly failing to qualify automatically, overturned a four-stroke deficit during a memorable Sunday at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

The 30-year-old recovered from two bogeys in his opening three holes to post two eagles and four birdies in a brilliant six-under 66, seeing him end the week on 16 under and a shot clear of Germany's Matti Schmid.

"I'm just glad the Ryder Cup and all the talks about it are over," Meronk said after his victory. "I can just focus on my game, keep going forward. Whoever doubted me, I hope I can prove them wrong."

Meronk charged back into contention when he followed an eight-foot eagle at the sixth by holing out from the ninth fairway to make another eagle at the ninth, seeing him reach the turn in 34.

The world No 54 drained a 40-foot birdie at the 10th and two-putted from 20 feet to take advantage of the par-five 12th, with the Polish player rolling in from 15 feet at the 14th and 10 feet at the 17th to add to his birdie tally and set a winning total.

The victory is Meronk's fourth on the DP World Tour and third this season, following on from successes at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the DS Automobiles Italian Open, with the latest win lifting him to third in the Race to Dubai standings.

Overnight co-leader Schmid led for large parts of the final day and was also on 16 under until he failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker to save par at the 16th, with the German then unable to find a final-hole birdie to force a play-off.

Richard Mansell bogeyed the penultimate hole and finished two strokes back in third after a final-round 68, with Louis de Jager and Chase Hanna a further shot back in a share of fourth. Overnight co-leader Jeff Winther dropped to sixth after a two-over 74, with defending champion Adrian Otaegui in a share of ninth after posting the same score.

What's next?

