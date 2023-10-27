PGA Tour suspends two Korn Ferry players for betting on tournaments

Vince India has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour Integrity Program along with Jake Staiano

The PGA Tour has suspended two Korn Ferry Tour members for betting on golf tournaments.

Vince India received a six-month ban running from September 18 until March 17, 2024.

Jake Staiano earned a three-month suspension running from September 11 until December 10.

Both US golfers placed bets on PGA Tour events, but neither bet on tournaments in which they participated, according to Friday's announcement.

Tour officials did not provide any further details about the violations of the PGA Tour Integrity Program.

India, 34, made the cut 10 times in 22 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. His best finish was a tie for 21st (on two occasions).

Staiano, 26, made three cuts in eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. His top finish was a T19.