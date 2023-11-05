LPGA Tour: Gemma Dryburgh sixth at Toto Japan Classic as Mone Inami claims first win on elite circuit
Mone Inami wins Toto Japan Classic on home soil to claim maiden LPGA Tour victory; defending champion Gemma Dryburgh three shots back in sixth after seven-under final round; Nasa Hataoka's hopes fade with two-over 74, including double bogey
Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh finished tied sixth at the Toto Japan Classic with a seven-under-par final round leaving the Scottish player three strokes behind winner Mone Inami.
Dryburgh, who won this event by four shots in 2022, made four birdies on her front nine and three more coming home during a blemish-free Sunday at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course.
The 30-year-old ended on 19-under-par for the tournament with Japan's Inami triumphing on home soil on 22-under, one clear of compatriot Shiho Kuwaki and South Korea's Seon Woo Bae.
Inami trailed Kuwaki and fellow Japanese player Nasa Hataoka by one heading into the final day but a three-under 69 was enough to take the title as Kuwaki carded a 71 and Hataoka stumbled to a 74.
Hataoka's two-over round included a bogey at the fourth and double bogey at the 15th.
Inami's victory was the 13th of her career but first on the LPGA Tour, with the win earning her LPGA Tour membership for the remainder of this season and the entirety of 2024.
