Dale Reid: Former European Solheim Cup captain dies aged 64

Dale Reid has died at the age of 64

Former Solheim Cup captain Dale Reid has died at the age of 64, the Ladies European Tour has announced.

Reid, who had been suffering from cancer, died on Wednesday morning in Townsville, Australia, the LET said.

A life member of the LET, Reid turned professional in 1979 and won 21 times on the circuit in her career, the last two of which came in 1991.

She won the Order of Merit in both 1984 and 1987 and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes with 135, recorded between 1979-2005.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

After representing Europe four times as a player in the Solheim Cup, Reid captained the side to victory over the United States at Loch Lomond in 2000.

It was only Europe's second victory in the biennial contest and Reid was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Reid also led the side at Interlachen in 2002, but Europe lost by three points after a build-up dominated by a selection row revolving around Catriona Matthew, who went on to captain Europe to victories in 2019 and 2021.

Reid was described by the LET as a "larger-than-life character who was held in great affection by her fellow Tour players, caddies and staff. (She) will be missed dearly by all who knew her."