Camilo Villegas claims first PGA Tour win since 2014 with two-shot victory at Bermuda Championship

Camilo Villegas claimed a two-shot victory and first win since 2014 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Camilo Villegas came through a final-round tussle with Alex Noren to end a nine-year winless run on the PGA Tour with a dramatic victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Villegas carded a final round of 66 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish 24 under par, two shots ahead of Noren and three clear of Germany's Matti Schmid in third.

The 41-year-old looked up to the sky after he tapped in for par on the 18th to secure his fifth PGA Tour title, his first since 2014 and also the first since the death of his 22-month-old daughter Mia from cancer in July 2020.

"It's tough to put it into words right now but wow, what a ride man," Villegas said. "I love this game, this game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process, it kicks my butt too.

"I just want to thank everyone that's supported me over this journey. I must have gotten 500 text messages last week and I didn't even win the golf tournament. I felt the energy, it kept building up. I believe in energy and I've got my little one up there watching it, smiling - she's where she needs to be after a long fight."

Villegas started the final day a shot behind Noren but charged into the lead with four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the third, as his playing partner cancelled out successive birdies from the sixth with back-to-back bogeys around the turn.

Noren moved back within one of the lead after picking up a shot at the 12th and joined his playing partner in taking advantage of the par-four 15th, only for Villegas to produce a sensational up and down to birdie the par-five 17th and take a two-shot lead to the last.

Alex Noren narrowly missed out on victory in Bermuda

A closing par secured Villegas a first win since the 2014 Wyndham Championship and follows last week's runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, with the success earning him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Noren posted a three-under 68 and Schmid claimed third thanks to a final-round 67, while Carl Yuan claimed fourth spot on 20 under ahead of Ryan Moore and former Masters champion Adam Scott.

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Georgia next for the RSM Classic, the final event of the 'FedExCup Fall' and last full-field event of 2023.