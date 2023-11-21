Ladies European Tour: Season-finale Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana live on Sky Sports

Linn Grant is the defending Race to Costa del Sol champion after claiming the prize in 2022

The Ladies European Tour enters its season-finale at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana with five players all having the chance to claim Race to Costa del Sol glory, live on Sky Sports.

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab leads the Race to Costa del Sol standings ahead of France's Celine Boutier.

India's Diksha Dagar and Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson, who sit third and fourth respectively, remain in the hunt, while fifth-placed Alexandra Forsterling of Germany would need to win the last event to have a chance at winning the title.

The season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana tournament takes place on Thursday and concludes on Sunday with all four days live on Sky Sports.

Asked how she would approach the final week of the season, Forsterling said: "I would say the same as I approached this week. I always just try to play my game and not get too influenced by all these things and try to have fun.

"It would be crazy to win both, but now I've won this week, I will try to take it easy and we'll see."

Meanwhile, Race to Costa del Sol leader Cheenglab said: "I'm not expecting to win, but I'd be happy to play with Celine once in my life next week, if I could.

"For me, the goal is just top three and whatever the result is, I will accept it.

"I will try to run away again from everyone, that will be the goal."

