Ladies European Tour: Wales' Chloe Williams falters in final round of Mallorca Open as Alexandra Forsterling wins

Alexandra Forsterling adds the Mallorca Ladies Golf Open title to the Swiss Open crown she scooped in September

Wales' Chloe Williams faded on the final day of the Mallorca Golf Open as Germany's Alexandra Forsterling stormed to her second Ladies European Tour title in three months.

Williams, who was chasing her first career victory, took a one-shot lead into the final round in Spain but carded a four-over 76 to finish in a tie for sixth on five-under, eight behind Forsterling.

The 28-year-old recorded two double bogeys and a bogey on her front nine before two further blemishes coming home on a disappointing afternoon.

Forsterling shot a faultless five-under 67, with two birdies going out and three gains on her back nine, to end on 13 under, five strokes clear of Race to the Costa del Sol leader Trichat Cheenglab.

Forsterling had secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title at the Swiss Open in September and this second success leaves her fifth on the Race to the Costa del Sol ahead of the final event.

