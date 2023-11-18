Tiger Woods to return to competitive golf for first time since The Masters at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has not played since The Masters in April after undergoing leg surgery

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time since The Masters when he plays at the Hero World Challenge later this month.

The tournament, which Woods hosts, runs between November 30 and December 3 in the Bahamas and is live on Sky Sports.

The 15-time major champion has taken the final spot in the 20-man field and will now tee it up for the first time since withdrawing at Augusta National this spring due to injury.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Woods had his right ankle surgically repaired after The Masters and missed the final three majors of the year - the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open Championship.

Speaking earlier this month, he said he was now pain free in his ankle but that other problems had emerged.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Woods said: "My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for."

He compared the problem to when he had fusion surgery on his lower back, saying: "All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and still do.

"You fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to issues."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everything you need to know about TGL; the new indoor golf league set to begin in 2024 Everything you need to know about TGL; the new indoor golf league set to begin in 2024

Woods has competed in five tournaments since his 2021 car crash but completed a full 72 holes just twice.

The 47-year-old plays sparingly these days but has committed to appearing in the new tech-infused league TGL, which begins in January, where he will represent the Jupiter team.

TGL, run by TMRW Sports, the technology-focused sports company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2022, will feature events played over 15 holes combining a simulator with actual shots to a green that can change contours depending on the shot.

The SoFi Center in Florida will host each event, with the venue holding approximately 1,600 spectators.

Watch Tiger Woods return to action at the Hero World Challenge, live on Sky Sports from Thursday November 30 to Sunday December 3. Coverage of day one begins at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream with NOW.