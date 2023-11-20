Open Qualifying Series 2024: R&A confirm initial qualifying events for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon

The R&A has confirmed their initial list of events to feature on the Open Qualifying Series for 2024, giving golfers worldwide the chance to book their spots in The 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Tournaments on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia all feature on the schedule, while three Asian-based events will be confirmed once the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour and KPGA Korean Tour announce their 2024 schedules.

The R&A will release the exemption categories for the final men's major of 2024 in the New Year, ahead of The 152nd Open taking place from July 18-21 in Scotland exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said: "The race to qualify for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon is now under way and offers golfers all over the world a range of opportunities to secure a coveted place in the Championship.

"We look forward to seeing the drama unfold in the coming months as golfers emerge from tour events or Final Qualifying to book their place at Royal Troon next year."

Three places will be on offer at both the Joburg Open in South Africa from November 23-26 and the ISPS Handa Australian Open the following week, with both events also having players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in their fields and providing them opportunities to qualify.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the RBC Canadian Open and the John Deere Classic will offer golfers places for The Open via the PGA Tour, with seven spots available across the four events.

The Genesis Scottish Open - co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour - has three places on offer and takes place the week before The Open is held, while places will also be awarded at the KLM Open and Italian Open.

Three events in Asia will be added later, while Final Qualifying events will take place at four venues on July 2, 2024 - Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire - to guarantee a minimum of 16 places.

Any golfer earning a qualifying place through an Open Qualifying Series event becomes exempt under a different category before the closing date, then the next-best non-exempt golfer from that qualifying event will earn a major invite instead.

The Open Qualifying Series - correct as of November 20, 2023:

*Three events in Asia yet to be added, dates TBC

November 23-26 - Joburg Open - Houghton, Johannesburg (three places)

November 30-December 3 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - The Lakes & The Australian, Sydney (three places)

March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill, Florida (one place)

May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open - Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Toronto (three places)

June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village, Ohio (one place)

June 20-23 - KLM Open - The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands (two places)

June 24 - Regional Qualifying (Various)

June 27-30 - Italian Open - Adriatic Golf Club, Cervia (two places)

July 2 - Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, West Lancashire (minimum of 16 places)

July 4-7 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Illinois (two places)

July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, East Lothian (Three places)

