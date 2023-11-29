Luke Donald named as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 contest at Bethpage Black

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the career of Luke Donald, who will captain Team Europe for a second successive Ryder Cup Take a look back at the career of Luke Donald, who will captain Team Europe for a second successive Ryder Cup

Luke Donald will captain Team Europe for back-to-back Ryder Cups after being named in the role again for the 2025 contest in New York.

The former world No 1 represented Europe in the Ryder Cup four times as a player, featuring on the winning team each time, then served twice a vice-captain before replacing Henrik Stenson as captain for the 2023 edition.

Donald led the hosts to a superb 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA at Marco Simone GC in Rome, avenging the record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits two years earlier, with the Englishman now back in the role as Europe chase a historic away win at Bethpage Black.

Europe's players chanted "two more years" after victory in Italy at Donald, who now becomes the first golfer since Bernhard Gallacher in the 1990s to captain in successive Ryder Cups.

"I'm delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again," Donald said. "Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands - this is one of these moments.

"I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning Captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be Captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European Captain to win back-to-back is exciting.

"There is no question that being a Captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can't wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025."

Donald made his Ryder Cup debut in 2004, a win away at Oakland Hills by a record-breaking margin, then registered a 100 per cent record two years later as Europe completed a Ryder Cup threepeat at the K Club.

He won three of his four matches in a memorable 2010 success at Celtic Manor before playing a key role in Europe's most recent away victory in 2012, winning matches in the final two sessions as part of the historic 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Donald served as a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn in 2018 and Padraig Harrington in 2021, with the 45-year-old now having the chance to become the second captain in European history and first since Tony Jacklin to win home and away Ryder Cups.

Guy Kinnings, Executive Director - Ryder Cup, said: "Luke was a superb Captain in Rome and we are delighted that he will be returning to the role for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

"He demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all those qualities will be big assets again for Luke and Team Europe as they take on the considerable challenge of trying to retain the Ryder Cup against a strong US Team backed by passionate support in New York."

