Tiger Woods 'very frustrated' by how PGA Tour handled shock framework agreement with Saudi PIF

Tiger Woods pictured with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at the Genesis Invitational in February

Tiger Woods has revealed his frustration at the secretive way in which a potential peace deal in golf's civil war was agreed and insisted: "That won't happen again."

Woods will compete for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery in April in this week's Hero World Challenge and believes contesting one tournament a month is a realistic target for 2024.

However, the questions in his pre-tournament press conference in the Bahamas were predominantly about the future shape of men's professional golf after he took on a major role in those discussions by becoming a player-director on the PGA Tour's policy board.

The world of golf was stunned when a framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was announced on June 6, with a deadline of December 31 for a deal to be finalised.

"Going back to that, I would say that my reaction was surprised as I'm sure a lot of the players were taken back by it, by what happened so quickly without any input or any information about it, it was just thrown out there," Woods said.

"We were very frustrated with what happened. We were all taken back by it. It happened so quickly without any of our involvement. No one knew. That can't happen again.

"How we do that is having six player directors so we control the board and we control what we're going to do.

Woods hasn't competed since withdrawing mid-round from The Masters

"I think Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner] has been a part of the direction, he understands what happened prior to that can't happen again and won't happen again, not with the players that are involved and not with the player directors having the role that we have."

Woods, who said he totally understood why Rory McIlroy had stood down as a player-director earlier this month, is relishing the opportunity to have a "lasting impact" on the future of the PGA Tour as the future of LIV Golf and the players who joined the breakaway are decided.

"I think there is a way in which we can all benefit from team golf, it's just how do we do it? We're just trying to figure out that process now," Woods said.

"We've been doing it for months, trying to figure out how that all works, what does that landscape even look like and where do we play and what impact does it have on our PGA Tour schedule?

"As far as a pathway [for LIV players], we're still working on that. There's so many different scenarios. That's why I said there's a lot of sleepless hours trying to figure that out. Everyone involved wants a return, that's just part of doing deals, but we have to protect the integrity of our Tour and what that stands for going forward."

Woods has become so involved in his new player-director role that he insisted any conversations about becoming Ryder Cup captain in 2025 would have to take a back seat, but the 47-year-old is still targeting more individual glory.

"What drives me is I love to compete," added Woods, who revealed he always knew he would need his ankle to be fused or replaced, a process accelerated by his injury setback earlier this year.

"There will come a point in time, I haven't come around to it fully yet, that I won't be able to win again. When that day comes I'm going to walk away."

