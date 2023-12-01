DP World Tour: Min Woo Lee surges into lead at Australian Open as he targets back-to-back wins

Min Woo Lee holds a three-shot lead after round two of the Australian Open in Sydney

Min Woo Lee boosted his hopes of back-to-back victories on the DP World Tour by surging into a three-shot lead during the second round of the ISPS Handa Australian Open in Sydney.

The world No 38 won last week's Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in his homeland and now heads the field after 36 holes in New South Wales after a seven-under 64 on Friday which featured six birdies and an eagle.

Perth-born Lee began with a bogey but there were no further blemishes with two birdies on his front nine - including holing out from a bunker at the fourth - and four more coming home followed by an eagle at 18, which he secured after a sensational approach over the water from the pine straw.

The 25-year-old moved to 12 under par, with Scotland's Connor Syme and America's Patrick Rodgers his nearest challengers on nine under.

Lee said: "It's always nice to make an eagle whenever, but on the last hole, it's even nicer. I didn't think that we could beat last week's crowds, but we've very nearly done it before the weekend, so it's unreal. Most of my golf has been really good because of the crowd and the support."

Lee led the crowd with a Viking Clap before securing his first Australian PGA Championship title on Sunday

Syme birdied four of his first five holes en route to a two-under 70.

The Scot is looking to build on his tie for 13th at the Australian PGA Championship, which Lee won by three strokes from Japan's Riyuka Hoshino.

Syme said: "It's just a great opportunity. My last event of the year and hopefully I can go out on a high."

Scotland's Connor Syme is three shots behind Lee at the Australian Open

Lee's countryman Sam Brazel, Colombia's Jhonattan Vegas and Chile's Joaquin Niemann sit joint fourth on eight under, with Hoshino, England's David Horsey and Alex Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Grant Forrest among a host of players at seven under.

Home superstars Adam Scott and Cameron Smith both made the cut and will enter the weekend at four under but Robert MacIntyre's tournament is over with the Scot's four-over par second round leaving him at six over.

Cameron Smith is eight shots behind Lee on four under

Smith showed frustration at the penultimate hole when he threw his ball in the lake after a bogey.

The 2022 Open champion, who failed to make the weekend at the Australian PGA Championship, said: "It's going to take my best to even get close and maybe even a little bit of help. But there's still lots of golf left.

"I feel after how I played [on Friday] that I can still make a run at least."

