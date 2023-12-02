Tiger Woods unable to make progress at Hero World Challenge after rollercoaster third round

Tiger Woods posted a second successive under-par round as his comeback continued at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday.

Woods' day began with two bogeys and ended with a dropped shot on his final hole but featured five birdies in a one-under par 71, which saw the 15-time major winner move to level par for the tournament.

The highlight of Woods' day came at the ninth when he chipped the ball onto the green from the bunker before making his fourth birdie of the day after birdying at the third, sixth and eighth holes. However, there were a few sloppy shots on his back nine.

Woods is making his first appearance since withdrawing mid-round from The Masters in April.

The 47-year-old says he's playing pain free after having ankle surgery seven months ago on the right leg that was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.

"Not the ideal start but I got it turned around and I was heading in the right direction. A missed putt at 14 and it could have been a little bit better than the score indicates," said Woods.

"I think I could have shot something in the high 60s which would have been nice but it's cleaner than yesterday.

"I still have game. It's whether or not the body can do it. I'm very pleasantly surprised at how I've recovered every day.

"The ankle is fine. I'm a bit sore in other parts but that's OK. We are able to treat that every day. My sessions in the gym have been good.

"The treatment and lifting in the morning definitely helps and as the weeks have gone on we have got heavier, that's always a good sign."

Woods is well off the pace being set out front by Scottie Scheffler, who shot eight-under after coming into moving day tied at the top with Jordan Spieth.

Scheffler now leads Matt Fitzpatrick by three shots after the pair carded seven-under 65s, with Justin Thomas two shots further back in third.

Spieth has dropped to joint fourth with Jason Day, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa on 10-under.

