Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods has mixed final round as Scottie Scheffler secures three-shot win in Bahamas

Tiger Woods had a mixed final round on his return to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge, finishing even par for the tournament with a level-par 72 on Sunday, as Scottie Scheffler took home a three-shot victory.

Woods sunk five birdies in his final round but a double bogey, plus three more bogeys, put a dent in any attempt at moving up the leaderboard.

After starting the day on even par, Woods got off to a difficult start to his final round with a double bogey at the par-three second and dropped down to 18th.

However, he recovered well on his opening nine, a sensational 34-foot birdie at par-three fifth plus three more birdies taking him to one-under.

A bogey on the eighth set him back but he entered the back nine on even par, hitting four out of six fairways on the way.

Woods had struggled on the back nine throughout the week and again his highlights were rendered redundant as birdies on the 14th and 15th were matched by bogeys on the 11th and 16th to see him finish the day where he started it on even par.

"I think I have come a long way from being a bit rusty to playing four rounds," Woods said.

"Just the physicality of playing and competing again, I haven't done this in a while so it was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun.

"I just wish I could have played a little cleaner but there is always next time.

"I think if you ask me right now I am a little bit sore.

"Maybe I can get into a rhythm of something like one tournament a month.

"That was the plan going into next year and I don't see why that would change."

Scheffler entered the final round as the clear favourite and never took a backwards step, four birdies and a bogey-free round helping him seal the win.

Finishing on 20 under, the world No 1's closest rival ended up being Sepp Straka who also carded a bogey-free round, eight birdies taking him to 17 under for the day.

"I just tried to come out and make good swings like I did all week and no bogeys," said Scheffler.

"I felt like when I needed to make some birdies on the back nine I was able to do so.

"I think I just played solid today and kept my distance from the rest of the guys.

"It was the same game plan as always. I was just trying to hit good shots and get as many chances I could for a birdie.

"I was optimistic going into this week."

Justin Thomas found some form to finish third a shot behind, with Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick finishing 15 under in fourth.

Jordan Speith rounded out the top five, two late bogeys denting his challenge.

