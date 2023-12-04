Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm on shortlist for PGA Tour's Jack Nicklaus Award

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy looks back on his 2023 season and gives it a seven out of ten, but adds that the Ryder Cup win with Europe was a key highlight. Rory McIlroy looks back on his 2023 season and gives it a seven out of ten, but adds that the Ryder Cup win with Europe was a key highlight.

Rory McIlroy, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are among the nominees for the PGA Tour’s player of the year award for 2023.

McIlroy - a three-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award - defended his CJ Cup title and claimed a dramatic victory at the Genesis Scottish Open during another impressive campaign, where he posted top-10 finishes in all-but five of his 18 starts.

Rahm won four times in a three-month stretch at the start of the year, including a second major title at The Masters, while Scheffler followed his title defence at the WM Phoenix Open with a dominant win at The Players.

Scheffler also enjoyed a consistent season, with 17 top-10s in 23 starts in a campaign where he had the lowest scoring average on tour, while Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark are the other two players on the shortlist.

Hovland won back-to-back events at the end of the PGA Tour season to snatch FedExCup victory, with Clark also among the nominees after winning the Wells Fargo Championship ahead of holding of McIlroy to a maiden major title at the US Open.

The Player of the Year award is determined by a member vote, open to PGA Tour members who have played in at least 15 FedExCup events, with the winner set to be announced ahead of The Sentry in Hawaii in January.

The shortlist for the Arnold Palmer Award for the rookie of the year has also been revealed, with European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg among the nominees despite only turning professional in June.

Åberg won the RSM Classic in November and has made 10 cuts in his first 11 PGA Tour events, including four top-10s, with the Swede going up against Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria and Eric Cole.

Norrman won the Barbasol Championship and Echavarria earned his breakthrough win at the Puerto Rico Open, while Cole claimed two runner-up finishes on his way to finishing 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

