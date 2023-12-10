Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel to face off on Monday as Storms disrupt Alfred Dunhill Championship day four
South African duo Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel complete just four holes at Alfred Dunhill Championship before threat of lightning delay of four hours and 39 minutes; Further 42 minutes of play was all that was possible before play suspended for the day
Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel will take their battle for the Alfred Dunhill Championship title into Monday after storms decimated day four in South Africa.
Entering the final round sharing a five-shot lead at 15 under, the major-winning duo completed just four holes before there was a delay of four hours and 39 minutes due to the threat of lightning.
A further 42 minutes of play was possible after the resumption but with heavy rain falling and more lightning in the area, play was suspended for the day with Oosthuizen and Schwartzel on the eighth.
In the seven holes they did complete, the leading pair moved to 16 under as Oosthuizen birdied the second and sixth but found water on the seventh, while Schwartzel made a gain on the third.
That allowed their playing partner and fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout to trim the lead to three shots after making birdies on the second, third and fifth.
England's Andy Sullivan was at 11 under alongside German Matti Schmid, one clear of another Englishman in Marco Penge, with all three having 10 holes to play.
