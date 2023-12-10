Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel to face off on Monday as Storms disrupt Alfred Dunhill Championship day four

Louis Oosthuizen must face off against compatriot Charl Schwartzel on Monday at the Alfred Dunhill due to storms

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel will take their battle for the Alfred Dunhill Championship title into Monday after storms decimated day four in South Africa.

Entering the final round sharing a five-shot lead at 15 under, the major-winning duo completed just four holes before there was a delay of four hours and 39 minutes due to the threat of lightning.

A further 42 minutes of play was possible after the resumption but with heavy rain falling and more lightning in the area, play was suspended for the day with Oosthuizen and Schwartzel on the eighth.

In the seven holes they did complete, the leading pair moved to 16 under as Oosthuizen birdied the second and sixth but found water on the seventh, while Schwartzel made a gain on the third.

That allowed their playing partner and fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout to trim the lead to three shots after making birdies on the second, third and fifth.

England's Andy Sullivan was at 11 under alongside German Matti Schmid, one clear of another Englishman in Marco Penge, with all three having 10 holes to play.