PGA Tour selects Strategic Sports Group as potential investors; more talks planned with Saudis

The PGA Tour has selected a new consortium as potential investors while still aiming to conclude a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund

The PGA Tour has narrowed its choice of potential investors to a new consortium led by Fenway Sports Group and said it would continue negotiations with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund as it races to meet a deadline of December 31.

The North American tour's board, made up of six players and five independent directors, sent an email to players on Sunday to inform them Strategic Sports Group was the unanimous choice to further negotiate a potential partnership in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.

The new for-profit company was at the heart of a framework agreement announced on June 6 among the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi financial backer of LIV Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Butch Harmon believes Jon Rahm's departure might increase the urgency of the PGA Tour to form a merger with LIV Golf Butch Harmon believes Jon Rahm's departure might increase the urgency of the PGA Tour to form a merger with LIV Golf

"We also anticipate advancing our negotiations with PIF in the weeks to come," the board wrote in the email to tour membership.

"Please know that while we can't get into more details at this time, we are very confident in an eventual, positive outcome for all players and the PGA Tour as a whole."

The update came three days after Masters champion Jon Rahm, for two years a consistent voice against the 54-hole, no-cut rival league, signed for LIV Golf in a deal which various reports put in the region of £450m.

The agreement includes the December 31 deadline to finalise the deal, and signing Rahm away from the PGA Tour was an indication that without Saudi involvement in the new commercial enterprise, the PIF has more than enough money to lure away whomever it wants.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says there has been a 'seismic shift' in golf following Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says there has been a 'seismic shift' in golf following Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf

"It's a really nice play by them," Jordan Spieth said Friday. "I think we hold the best hand, but they know what our hand is. It's a nice leveraging tool with everything going on."

Several private equity groups expressed interest in investing in recent months, and the tour board last month narrowed the group to five, including Fenway Sports Group, Acorn Growth and Liberty Strategic Capital.

The group the board unanimously chose was described as a consortium of American-based professional sports teams, led by Fenway Sports Group.

Strategic Sports Group includes owners Marc Attanasio (Milwaukee Brewers); Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons); Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets); Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics); Tom Werner and John Henry (Boston Red Sox); Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs); and Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem gave his reaction to Jon Rahm's dramatic move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf Rich Beem gave his reaction to Jon Rahm's dramatic move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf

Others in the group include Gerry Cardinale, managing partner of RedBird Capital who has ownership in AC Milan.

Lasry, Blank, Cohen and Werner also are team owners in the TGL league founded by Tiger Woods, who is on the PGA Tour board, and Rory McIlroy, who recently left the board.

Acorn Growth was believed to include Randall Stephenson, the retired AT&T chairman who resigned from the PGA Tour board in July over objections to its deal with Saudi Arabia.

However, Stephenson wrote to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan last Tuesday to say he has no interest in Acorn or its proposal, only that he has responded to Acorn questions about putting together an attractive proposal. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf was confirmed, we take a look back at some of his remarks about the rival tour over the past year After Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf was confirmed, we take a look back at some of his remarks about the rival tour over the past year

Stephenson said he also provided similar input to Liberty Media but added: "I felt it would be inappropriate to engage directly as an investor or event paid advisor."

Monahan had said he would be meeting Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, last week until it was postponed. It was unclear if they would be meeting this week. PIF is the presenting sponsor of the Saudi Open this week, which concludes the Asian Tour season.

Sports Illustrated reported last week that PIF originally was willing to pump in $2bn into the new commercial enterprise, with an additional $1bn for an equalization pool to reward PGA Tour players who turned down Saudi riches to join LIV.

Rahm's signing now gives LIV seven of the last 14 winners of major championships, including three of the last five along with Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) and Cameron Smith (2022 Open). The Spaniard is likely to get his own four-man team.