Sky Sports Golf podcast: Shot of the year, funniest moment and more awards from 2023 highlights

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Antmann, Andrew Coltart and Jamie Spence discuss the moment Adam Hadwin was tackled by security as Nick Taylor celebrated winning the Canadian Open! You can listen to the Sky Sports Golf awards show podcast now Josh Antmann, Andrew Coltart and Jamie Spence discuss the moment Adam Hadwin was tackled by security as Nick Taylor celebrated winning the Canadian Open! You can listen to the Sky Sports Golf awards show podcast now

Rory McIlroy’s Scottish Open brilliance and Europe’s Ryder Cup glory are among the talking points from an end-of-season awards special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Jamie Spence and Andrew Coltart join regular host Josh Antmann in the vodcast studio to look back at some of the most memorable moments from golf in 2023, picking out some of the standout shots and storylines from the past 12 months.

The panel debate the shot of the year, with McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre's effort during the final hole of the Genesis Scottish Open both discussed, plus give their verdict on who could be considered the 'breakout player of the season'.

There's plenty of mixed views on the funniest moment of the year, with studio blunders, players falling over and clubs being stuck up a tree all being on the shortlist of comical moments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Golf has the very best of the action to watch out for next year! Sky Sports Golf has the very best of the action to watch out for next year!

The moment of the year is tough for the guests to select, with Ryder Cup highlights, Carlota Ciganda's Solheim Cup heroics and emotional PGA Tour wins all potential options to be picked.

The Ryder Cup bust-up involving McIlroy, Europe's success in Rome and the future of the professional game - after Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf - are all reflected about, with plenty more to enjoy during an action-packed show.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Coltart provided his thoughts on one of the moments of the golfing year: Rory McIlroy's car park dispute with caddie Joe LaCava. You can listen to the Sky Sports Golf awards show podcast now Andrew Coltart provided his thoughts on one of the moments of the golfing year: Rory McIlroy's car park dispute with caddie Joe LaCava. You can listen to the Sky Sports Golf awards show podcast now

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com.

You can also watch the vodcast on Sky Sports Golf and it's available throughout the Christmas period via Sky Sports On Demand. Stream Sky Sports with NOW.